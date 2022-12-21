SAN FRANCISCO — A dog that was abandoned at the San Francisco International Airport has since found its forever home — with a pilot. The San Francisco SPCA in a news release said they partnered with United Airlines to give a dog named Polaris a forever home after being abandoned at SFO. Through their partnership, Polaris found a forever home with United Captain William Dale and his family.

