Read full article on original website
Related
Australia’s tourism body wants to lift working holiday visa age limit to 50
Australia’s peak tourism body wants the working holiday visa age cut-off to be lifted to provide a wider range of skilled workers and professionals. The federal government is conducting a migration review to find ways of addressing worker shortages across Australia. Popular with backpacker tourists, the working holiday visa...
Dog abandoned at San Francisco airport adopted by pilot
SAN FRANCISCO — A dog that was abandoned at the San Francisco International Airport has since found its forever home — with a pilot. The San Francisco SPCA in a news release said they partnered with United Airlines to give a dog named Polaris a forever home after being abandoned at SFO. Through their partnership, Polaris found a forever home with United Captain William Dale and his family.
Comments / 0