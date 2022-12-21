Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Times
Biden OKs defense bill despite military COVID vaccine repeal
President Joe Biden signed the annual defense authorization bill into law Friday despite administration concerns over its repeal of the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying the legislation includes “critical authorities to support our country’s national defense.”. The measure includes $817 billion in spending for the Department of...
Navy Times
Congress finalizes full year budget for VA, Department of Defense
Congress on Friday finalized plans for a $1.7 trillion spending plan for government operations in fiscal 2023, staving off the possibility of a government shutdown on Christmas Eve and providing full-year funding for the military, the Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal agencies. The legislation provides $817 billion in...
Navy Times
Congress mandates more oversight on Pentagon plans for defending Guam
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers will require the defense secretary to create a federally funded research and development center that can independently assess the Pentagon’s plans to build an integrated air-and-missile defense architecture to defend Guam, according to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. And Congress is also...
Navy Times
Pentagon awards Tricare contracts worth $136 billion, to start in 2024
Defense officials announced Thursday they’ve awarded the next round of Tricare contracts to Humana Government Business of Louisville, Kentucky, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance of Phoenix, Arizona. The new contracts hold the promise of greater provider network flexibility, improved choices and other benefits for Tricare beneficiaries, according to defense officials.
Navy Times
DC Guard almost deployed to Capitol on Jan. 6 without permission
The commander of the Washington, D.C. National Guard considered sending troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, without permission from Defense Department leaders because of the rapidly escalating violence there. Ultimately, he opted against it because of conflicting messages from military leaders, according to a report released by congressional investigators on Thursday.
Navy Times
Pentagon lacks big picture for fighter jet procurement, watchdog says
A federal watchdog wants to make sure the U.S. military is getting the best bang for its buck when buying new aircraft. The Pentagon plans to spend about $100 billion in the next five years to modernize its tactical aviation fleets — that is, fighter jets, attack planes and electronic warfare platforms. But the military should look at those plans holistically to avoid wasting money and duplicating effort, the Government Accountability Office argued in a report published Tuesday.
Comments / 0