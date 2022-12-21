A federal watchdog wants to make sure the U.S. military is getting the best bang for its buck when buying new aircraft. The Pentagon plans to spend about $100 billion in the next five years to modernize its tactical aviation fleets — that is, fighter jets, attack planes and electronic warfare platforms. But the military should look at those plans holistically to avoid wasting money and duplicating effort, the Government Accountability Office argued in a report published Tuesday.

2 DAYS AGO