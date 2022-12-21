Read full article on original website
'I know it's a necessity': Summer Creek alum hosts 2nd annual Hoodies for the Homeless event
A Houston area high school alum was able to hand out 160 hoodies this year. He aims to give away 200 next year.
Winter freeze sends Houston's bats falling from the Waugh Bridge in hypothermic shock
Experts say our ecosystem needs bats to eat pests like moths and mosquitoes. Here's how you can help save Houston's bat colony.
Northwest Houston boxing gym gives away piles of toys to families Christmas morning
The gym owner said this is the third year they've handed out free toys to the community. It's one way for them to give back because they know what it's like to struggle at some point in life.
Hundreds seek refuge at warming centers in Houston during arctic blast
"Without this help, I don't know what Christmas would have been like," one man staying at the Green House International Church center said.
Deadly crash reported on S. Gessner Road in southwest Houston, police say
Houston police said the crash was not weather-related but did not give out additional information.
Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart hosts church service is multiple languages
"It's a nice cold winter night, but yet everyone gathers because there's something very powerful here," Father Jeff Bame said.
The city of Pasadena asking residents to stop dripping faucets following strain on water supply
The city sent said they are seeing a strain on the water supply system. They are asking you to check specific areas on your property for a water break.
'It means the world to me': Greenspoint locals grateful after pastor opens church as warming center
The pastor who provided more than three funerals following the deadly 2021 freeze didn't hesitate to open his doors this time around.
Houston woman fighting for her life after space heater catches fire inside home, HPD says
The woman's neighbors jumped into action and dragged her out of the blaze caused by a space heater she used because the home had no central air, according to her family.
Firefighter's union concerned about high demand and not enough crews during the freeze
Houston's fire chief stresses that all stations are operational, but the firefighter's union is concerned about the high demands and not enough crews.
ACTION 13: Residents at a senior living community trapped after power outage and flooded elevators
Families concerned for their loved ones and the lack of answers, after apartments in a senior living center, have been without power for days.
Here's a look at METRO's train and bus holiday schedule
It's too cold out to take the sleigh! 🛷 But don't worry, METRO is open for business this weekend. Here's what you need to know for NYE.
Houston police investigating death of man in Third Ward fire
The man was possibly intoxicated so his friend put him in a wheelchair and set up a fire so he could keep warm, Houston police said.
44th annual Super Feast provides hot meals and toys to about 25,000 families on Christmas Eve
During a time when some people are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, adjusting to inflation, and getting through the arctic blast, event organizers felt the need was more dire.
'The Gift of Gas': Bar 5015 giving away free gas days before Christmas at Houston's Museum District
Starting at noon, the first 100 families to drive up to the location can get up to $40 of gas while supplies last.
Investigation underway after 1 dead during apartment fire in northwest Houston, firefighters say
An investigation is underway to find out what exactly happened at an apartment complex that started a deadly fire on Christmas morning.
Driver freed after slamming into 18-wheeler, getting trapped several feet under, firefighters say
"The guy's going to live another day because of these guys out here," HFD District Chief Alvin McCrorey said after crews lifted an 18-wheeler to free the man stuck underneath.
Man fatally shot during altercation outside northeast Houston convenience store, police say
Authorities said the suspect took off and are talking to witnesses and looking at surveillance video to learn more information.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Tenant frustrated Harris County apartment complex shut off water to prevent pipes from bursting
A tenant says he's frustrated after his apartment complex intentionally shut off their water with little warning and won't turn it back on until temperatures reach 32 degrees.
