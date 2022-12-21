ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Dog abandoned at San Francisco airport adopted by pilot

SAN FRANCISCO — A dog that was abandoned at the San Francisco International Airport has since found its forever home — with a pilot. The San Francisco SPCA in a news release said they partnered with United Airlines to give a dog named Polaris a forever home after being abandoned at SFO. Through their partnership, Polaris found a forever home with United Captain William Dale and his family.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WALA-TV FOX10

Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now. The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide. FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions. UPS announced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy