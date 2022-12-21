Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
‘Overwhelming’ Community Response In Sonora After Toys Stolen From Event
Sonora, CA — There has been a continuous flow of community members passing through the Mother Lode Fairgrounds over the past 24 hours to bring Christmas cheer to the many local kids in Tuolumne County in need this season. We reported yesterday that 40 containers filled with toys that...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vehicle Fire In Jamestown
Update at 7:15 a.m.: Fire crews have cleared the scene of a several-vehicle fire in Jamestown this morning. It ignited just after 5 a.m. at a property near 7th and 9th Avenues. A total of three vehicles were involved in the fire, with CAL Fire dispatch reporting that the flames had the potential to spread to a total of six vehicles. There was heavy damage to the vehicles. Investigators surveyed the scene, but currently, no cause has been determined for this fire.
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Sheriff’s K-9 Apprehends Robbery Suspect
Pioneer, CA – A canine officer chased down a robbery suspect after he fled into the woods in the Pioneer area of Amador County. A report of a drunken sibling trying to fight with family members recently brought sheriff’s deputies to the 15700 block of Schaefer Ranch Road near Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Dispatch also advised that the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Moran, had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a criminal history that included violent felonies and resisting arrest. Once on scene, deputies attempted to contact Moran, but he fled on foot into the woods.
