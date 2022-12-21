ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twain Harte, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Update: Vehicle Fire In Jamestown

Update at 7:15 a.m.: Fire crews have cleared the scene of a several-vehicle fire in Jamestown this morning. It ignited just after 5 a.m. at a property near 7th and 9th Avenues. A total of three vehicles were involved in the fire, with CAL Fire dispatch reporting that the flames had the potential to spread to a total of six vehicles. There was heavy damage to the vehicles. Investigators surveyed the scene, but currently, no cause has been determined for this fire.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Amador County Sheriff’s K-9 Apprehends Robbery Suspect

Pioneer, CA – A canine officer chased down a robbery suspect after he fled into the woods in the Pioneer area of Amador County. A report of a drunken sibling trying to fight with family members recently brought sheriff’s deputies to the 15700 block of Schaefer Ranch Road near Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Dispatch also advised that the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Moran, had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a criminal history that included violent felonies and resisting arrest. Once on scene, deputies attempted to contact Moran, but he fled on foot into the woods.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy