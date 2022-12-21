Read full article on original website
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Connaughton 4-7, Holiday 3-6, Ingles 2-6, Carter 1-1, Beauchamp 1-2, Lopez 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Portis 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Allen 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez). Turnovers: 15 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, Holiday 3, Ingles 3, Allen...
Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .488, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Walker IV 3-6, Westbrook 2-5, Reaves 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Christie 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Reaves 2). Turnovers: 8 (James 2, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Brown Jr.,...
IONA 76, PEPPERDINE 66
Percentages: FG .492, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Jenkins 3-6, Slazinski 2-5, Clayton 2-6, Ibine Ayo 0-2, Jefferson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Joseph 3, Clayton 2, Jefferson 2, Ibine Ayo, Slazinski). Steals: 6 (Jenkins 3, Clayton 2, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
UTAH STATE 82, WASHINGTON STATE 73
Percentages: FG .604, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Ashworth 3-3, Bairstow 2-3, Shulga 2-3, Funk 2-5, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akin 2, Funk). Turnovers: 11 (Akin 4, Ashworth 3, Funk 2, Jones, Shulga). Steals: 5 (Dorius 2, Ashworth, Jones, Shulga).
SEATTLE 85, GEORGE WASHINGTON 67
Percentages: FG .437, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Tyson 3-9, Rajkovic 2-5, Chatfield 2-6, Grigsby 2-6, Schumacher 1-7, Williamson 0-1, Levis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Tyson 6, Schumacher 2, Udenyi 2, Grigsby, Rajkovic). Steals: 3 (Chatfield, Udenyi, Williamson). Technical Fouls: None.
Philadelphia 119, N.Y. Knicks 112
Percentages: FG .506, FT .793. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Melton 5-7, Harden 5-11, Niang 4-9, Milton 2-2, Tucker 1-1, Embiid 1-2, Harrell 0-1, House Jr. 0-1, Harris 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden, Niang). Turnovers: 6 (Embiid 3, Harden, Melton, Niang). Steals: 5 (Harden 4,...
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
Percentages: FG .495, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Aldama 2-2, Bane 2-8, Brooks 1-1, Roddy 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Morant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Adams). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 3, Williams 3, Bane,...
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
Percentages: FG .557, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hachimura 3-7, Beal 2-4, Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-8, Kispert 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Porzingis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gafford 2, Porzingis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Beal 3, Gibson 2, Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert, Kuzma). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
The Obering family — built on basketball and helping others
WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — Two is better than one – it’s a mantra taken seriously by Amanda and Jarod Obering, the co-head coaches for Washburn girls basketball. “I mean our date nights for the last decade have revolved around basketball and going to watch kids play basketball, our friends kids playing basketball, and coaching basketball,” […]
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14
LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48. LAR_Higbee 7 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), 9:47. LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 1:10. LAR_Akers 4 run (Gay kick), 12:37. Den_Dulcich 11 pass from Wilson (Murray run), 8:30. LAR_FG Gay 53, 6:16. LAR_Durant 85 interception return (Gay kick), 4:08. A_71,525. DenLAR. First downs1826. Total...
Warriors play the Grizzlies on Christmas day
Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4; over/under is 228.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are 9-8 against conference opponents. Golden State is 1-3 in one-possession...
Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton's 43-point showing
Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers' 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. New...
Saturday's Transactions
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.
Miami hosts Minnesota on home losing streak
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Minnesota. The Heat have gone 9-8 in home games. Miami is fourth in the NBA allowing only 109.2...
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51. Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57. Fourth Quarter. Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19. Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45. Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02.
