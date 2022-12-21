ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

US105

Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest

As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo man charged in death of man who overdosed on Fentanyl

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man is charged with selling the fentanyl that police said killed another man in September. Ryan Conrad Baldauf, 32, is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury. On Sept. 6, police responded to the overdose of a 31-year-old...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police chase of kidnapping suspect ends when car hits fire hydrant

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend in west Amarillo, police said. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a possible kidnapping at a residence near SW 8th Avenue and Bryan Street. Officers...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Gilbert Joseph Carrasco was convicted today of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after just seven minutes of deliberation in August 2022.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Cold Case Squad

The Amarillo Police Department is forming it’s own Cold Case Investigation Unit. Police officials says the new Cold Case Unit will become part of the Homicide unit and will focus on murders that were previously stalled because of lack of evidence od viable leads. Police say some of the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Hereford man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for “conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,” “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” and “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon” following a jury trial in August 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Gilbert […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigating after ‘human remains’ found in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police searching for missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who has been missing since Nov. 28. According to APD, Phillip Johnson, 37, who goes by Cory, is diabetic and may be endangered. APD said detectives have been following all leads given so far but have not located Johnson. […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo

A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
AMARILLO, TX

