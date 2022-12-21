ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Friday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road found Michael Collins, Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
Boston police warning of phone scam

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
BOSTON, MA
Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The...
BOSTON, MA
Driver charged with hitting, dragging woman with car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday in connection with a pedestrian crash in Boston that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck and dragged by a vehicle on Causeway street found the woman injured, according to police. The woman...
BOSTON, MA
Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
BOSTON, MA
Westford police warning of aggressive coyote

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Westford are warning the public after reports of people being confronted by and bitten by an aggressive coyote. The incidents occurred in the area of North Main and West streets and Groton Road toward the Groton town line. One report indicated the coyote was trying to gain access to caged animals in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
Driver arraigned after SUV slams into child’s bedroom in Stow

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harvard man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday after the SUV he was driving careened into an unoccupied child’s bedroom in Stow, officials said. At his arraigned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, prosecutors said William Shook, 51, was able to get himself out of the wreck and told officer he had taken two shots of alcohol. He allegedly failed a series of field sobriety tests.
STOW, MA
Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
NASHUA, NH
Christmas Eve celebration at Pine Street Inn in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - There was singing and kind words over a meal at a Christmas Eve celebration at the Pine Street Inn in Boston, a homeless shelter where some 1,000 holiday meals will be served to city residents. “It’s horrible to be homeless anytime, but this time of the year...
BOSTON, MA
Crews respond to Christmas Eve rollover crash on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Storrow Drive overnight Saturday. A tow truck could be seen removing the crumpled sedan from the scene. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,...
BOSTON, MA
Christmas meals served to those in need on the North Shore

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers spent Christmas Day serving free meals to those in need at charity meal events across the North Shore that are aimed at making sure everyone can have a holiday meal this year. Community members in Beverly, Peabody, and Lynn were plating meals for those who...
BEVERLY, MA
Hundreds of Christmas dinners dished out in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A father-son duo, along with dozens of volunteers, helped spread holiday cheer by dishing out more than 1,500 meals to those in need in Malden on Christmas Day. Dr. Ed Weiner and his son, Jonathan Weiner, have now been partaking in this Christmas dinner initiative, called...
MALDEN, MA
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Travelers dealing with delays, cancelations in storm’s wake

BOSTON (WHDH) - Holiday travelers hoping to make their way through Logan Airport on Christmas were met with some delays and cancelations as a result of a major winter storm that swept across the nation. At Logan on Sunday, one woman said her daughter had a difficult trip back home...
BOSTON, MA
Kitten found trapped in truck tire in Lawrence finds forever home

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The kitten who was found trapped in a truck tire in Lawrence last month is heading to his forever home, the MSPCA-Angell said Friday. After nearly two months of being cared for by veterinarians at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, the kitten – now known as “Hubcat” – was adopted by Sarah Maillet of Southern New Hampshire. He’ll have a tuxedo cat brother named Leo DiCatPrio.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston braces for storm with increased staffing, emergency preparations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are bracing for Friday’s storm with increased staffing and other emergency preparations. The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and harsh winds to the area throughout the day on Friday, and officials are expecting wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour and localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport area.
BOSTON, MA
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Last-minute shoppers flock to stores before Christmas

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Last-minute shoppers crowded into stores at a shopping plaza in Woburn on Christmas Eve. Many stores will be closed Sunday in observance of Christmas Day, others will have limited hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check online,. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
WOBURN, MA

