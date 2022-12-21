Queen Creek town offices closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

The Town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will close on Monday, Dec. 26 in observation of Christmas and on Monday, Jan. 2 in celebration of the New Year. The closures will not affect any public safety or emergency services. If you have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure, please call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holidays. Residents will need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on their scheduled day for service. Bulk trash services can be scheduled online at QueenCreekAZ.gov/BulkTrash .

As a reminder, scheduled bulk pick-up must be curbside by 6 a.m. on the day of ervice. Bulk collection is serviced between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., pick up times may vary. If scheduled bulk items were not picked up by 6 p.m., please leave them curbside and allow 24 hours before completing an online missed pick-up request .

Normal business hours for the town are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday. The Recreation Annex is located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Live Christmas trees with all lights and decorations removed can be dropped off just north of the town’s Field Operations Facility located at 19715 S. 220th Street from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9. Access to the drop-off is available via Ryan Road only.

The town is also offering a free recycling drop-off event on Saturday, Jan. 21. Electronics, paint, appliances and more can be recycled at the event. For more information and to register, please visit QueenCreekAZ.gov/Recycle .

Christmas is a time to take advantage of the town’s free cooking oil recycling program. The used oil is collected and turned into clean biodiesel fuel. Collection containers are available year-round at the Queen Creek Recycle Center located at 22638 S. Ellsworth Road and Fire Station 2 located at 24787 S. Sossaman Road. Visit QueenCreekAZ.gov/CookingOil to learn more about the program.