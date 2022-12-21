Read full article on original website
Fitchburg Mayor Under Fire After Ceremony to Raise ‘Nuclear Family' Flag Over Park
A flag flying over a park in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and the mayor's participation in a ceremony, have drawn strong criticism. Not long after a "nuclear family" flag went up last week in Riverfront Park, the comments started pouring in. Many in the community were not happy that the flag was...
Three Arrested for Catalytic Converter Theft in Boston
Authorities arrested three men for catalytic converter theft in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a call of larceny in progress around the area of 15 Devon St. Joshua LeBeau, Isaac Cohen and Blaze Miranda, all of New Bedford, MA were arrested without incident. Miranda...
Mass. Man's Death While in Conn. Police Custody Under Investigation
The death of a man who died while in South Windsor police custody earlier this week is under investigation. The Office of the Inspector General said it is investigating the death of Kevin Doherty, of Boston, Massachusetts. He died on Monday while in the custody of South Windsor Police. Last...
Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA
A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
Customers at Swampscott Restaurant Pay Others' Bills Before, After Christmas
A man set off a chain reaction of generosity at a restaurant in Swampscott, Massachusetts, with dozens of customers paying it forward the day before Christmas Eve. There was the typical breakfast rush last Friday. Lincoln's Landing was filled with customers. One customer had an unusual request. The unnamed patron asked waitress Erin Lovenberg if he could pay for another customer's meal.
Mass. Dad Pleads Guilty in 4-Month-Old Son's Death in Amherst
A father changed his plea to guilty Wednesday in the death of his 4-month-old son in Amherst, Massachusetts, in 2019 and was sentenced to spend between five and seven years behind bars, authorities said. Isaac Villalobos, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and battery of a child leading...
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?
Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
White SUV Sought in Winchester Hit-and-Run, Police Say
Police are searching for an SUV that hit a person in downtown Winchester, Massachusetts, last week. The crash took place on Main Street at Vine Street about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Winchester Police Department. They're looking for a white Lincoln MKX SUV made between 2016 and 2018, likely with damage to its front.
Several Fire Departments Help Battle Blaze at Merrimac Home
Multiple departments assisted in fighting a fire Monday morning in Merrimac, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to officials. Authorities say they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to a Church Street home that was occupied by two families with visible smoke coming from the building. Crews say the smoke was coming from the...
Brockton Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Her 2 Sons
A Brockton, Massachusetts mother faces two mandatory life sentences for murdering her two sons in 2018. Judge William Sullivan handed down the double life sentence without possibility of parole to Latarsha Sanders Wednesday morning. The superior court judge also sentenced Sanders to serve 9 to 10 years concurrently on a witness intimidation charge.
Teenager Hit by Car While Helping Other Driver in Manchester, NH
An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night, after pulling over to help the driver of a disabled pickup truck, according to state police. The pickup, a 2007 Chevy, was disabled near the center median of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, just west of the Roundstone Drive intersection, according to New Hampshire State Police. That's where the 18-year-old driver of a Honda Civic stopped to help out.
Zestfriendz in Swampscott Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A North Shore bakery and cocktail bar has shut down after being in business for a bit more than a year. According to a source, Zestfriendz in Swampscott is no longer in operation, with a Facebook post from the Humphrey Street spot saying that "Sadly we have decided not to re-open after the holidays and will be permanently closing as of Friday December 23rd." Zestfriendz first opened in November of 2021, being a bakery by day and a small plates bar by night, with the place offering such items as muffins, scones, and oatmeal in the morning, soups, salads, sandwiches, and quiche at lunchtime, and chicken satay, polenta fries, sliders, and flatbreads in the evening.
First Night Boston Is Back, Bigger and Better
First Night Boston, the world's longest running First Night celebration and New England's biggest, is back this year, so get your party hats ready. All the family-friendly festivities kick off at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will run until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, right after we welcome in 2023.
Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says
A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
Fire Breaks Out at Dorchester Home Early Tuesday Morning
First responders in Boston knocked down a fire that broke out early morning Tuesday at a home in the Dorchester neighborhood. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Talbot Avenue for a fire in a two and a half story wood-framed home. The Boston Fire Department described a "heavy fire load," but said that crews were able to "quickly" knock down the flames.
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
More Southwest Cancellations Wednesday at Logan as Airline Works to Recuperate
Following dozens of delayed and canceled flights Tuesday at Logan International Airport in Boston, more disruptions for Southwest Airlines passengers were anticipated Wednesday. The nationwide issues have caused headaches for travelers trying to get home from the holidays. Southwest has canceled over 2,500 of its flights scheduled for Wednesday, which...
Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway
A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
Should Boston Schools Bring Back Masks? Here's What Infectious Disease Experts Say
Infectious disease experts are split on whether Boston Public Schools should bring back a mask mandate after the holiday break as COVID-19 metrics continue to rise. Officials are considering a temporary mask mandate in an attempt to avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism related to a surge in cases. In a letter sent to families, officials said they could implement the policy for a couple of weeks after students and staff return to school and asked everyone to take precautions.
