Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Just get a new iPhone? Here are 12 tips and tricks to master it
The holidays are here, and you may have just gotten a new iPhone (or iPad) for Christmas. If so, lucky you! That’s a fine piece of tech that you now own, and it will definitely last you for a good while — at least five years, if the latest trends continue.
Digital Trends
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
When it comes to noise-canceling earbuds, Apple and Bose make some of the best products on the market. Comfortable, enduring, and featuring top-notch sound quality and customizable controls, there’s no beating the kind of performance you’ll get from these two reputable brands. But when it comes down to Apple versus Bose, which in-ear titan comes out on top?
Digital Trends
Laptop displays got way better this year, and I can prove it
I’ve noticed for a couple of years that laptop displays have been improving. And it’s not just the advent of new technologies like OLED and mini-LED. I’m talking about the tried-and-true IPS panel, which remains the most prevalent display technology on most laptops we’ve reviewed. Contents.
Digital Trends
Elon Musk just did something uncontroversial at Twitter
Elon Musk has unveiled a new Twitter feature that lets you see how many times a tweet has been viewed. The company’s new owner and CEO posted about the feature on Thursday, noting that it’s similar to how the platform already shows view counts for videos. “Twitter is...
Digital Trends
7 important tips to get your new Apple Watch ready for your wrist
The Apple Watch is my favorite and most highly recommended smartwatch. If you’re just carefully unwrapping a new one from its clever, elongated packaging, congratulations!. I’ve been lucky enough to use and review every new Apple Watch since the very beginning, right up to the new Apple Watch Ultra, so I’ve had some experience in setting them up. This is what I do, and the settings I change, to make sure the Apple Watch is up and ready to go in double-quick time.
Digital Trends
How to set up your new Samsung Galaxy phone like a pro
You’ve unwrapped a lovely new Samsung phone and are keen to get into setting it up. I don’t blame you, Samsung has made some superb phones over the past year, and I’ve been lucky enough to use many of them. That means I’ve set up a lot of Samsung phones, and to help get you started with your phone as quickly as possible, here are all the settings I change and configure when I do.
Digital Trends
The Amazon Echo Auto is a car accessory only die-hard Alexa users should get
The Amazon Echo Auto is a car accessory only die-hard Alexa users should get. “I can't figure out exactly why you should get the Amazon Echo Auto.”. Alexa has become easily one of the smartest and most helpful digital assistants out there, helping you find information on the web, control smart home devices, and more. But while the likes of Google Assistant and Siri are easily accessible outside the home thanks to their native smartphone support, Alexa struggles to be helpful once you step out your front door. Amazon, however, is trying to change that — by targeting the car.
Comments / 0