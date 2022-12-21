ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants confirm ‘difference of opinion’ on Carlos Correa physical

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Giants and super-agent Scott Boras could not come to an agreement on Carlos Correa’s physical condition before the Mets swooped in.

Mets owner Steve Cohen backed up the Brinks truck, again, signing the star shortstop to a 12-year, $315 million deal , as first reported by The Post’s Jon Heyman.

It had appeared as though Correa would be heading to San Francisco, but news later emerged that the two sides could not come to an agreement on where Correa stood physically before signing such a big, long-term contract.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination,” the Giants said in a statement on Wednesday. “We wish Carlos the best.”

As the Giants alluded, Boras also used the wording “difference of opinion” in regard to the physical earlier on Wednesday.

The Giants confirmed they had a ‘difference of opinion’ about the results of Carlos Correa’s physical before he signed with the Mets.
“We reached an agreement. We had a letter of agreement. We gave them a time frame to execute it,” Boras explained to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal . “They advised us they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, go through it.

“I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.”

Correa, a two-time All-Star and one-time Gold Glove winner, played for the Twins last season after spending seven seasons on the Astros.

Carlos Correa celebrates a double against the Red Sox in the 2021 ALCS.
This offseason the Mets have committed over $800 million combined to Correa, Brandon Nimmo ($162 million), Edwin Diaz ($102 million), Justin Verlander ($87 million), Kodai Senga ($75 million), Jose Quintana ($26 million), Omar Narvaez ($15 million), Adam Ottavino ($15 million) and David Robertson ($10 million).

They will also incur enormous luxury tax charges as a result of these deals combined with their prior payroll.

The Giants, meanwhile, also narrowly missed out on Aaron Judge, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees for nine years at a total of $360 million .

