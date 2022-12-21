Former Florida State defensive tackle commitment signs elsewhere

The former Seminole pledge is taking his talents to the SEC.

Decisions are continuing to fly off the shelf for recruits around the country. Outside of four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk flipping to Auburn, the first day of the Early Signing Period has gone as expected for Florida State.

Earlier this week, the Seminoles and former three-star defensive tackle commitment Tavion Gadson parted ways. Despite the sudden change, he elected to go ahead and sign on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gadson signed with Kentucky over Tennessee.

The Georgia native appeared in eight games as a senior, recording 40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. A situation occurred that resulted in Florida State offering Gadson a grayshirt, which would've prevented him from enrolling at the university until 2024.

Gadson elected to chase a full scholarship now and that resulted in him signing with the Wildcasts.

The Seminoles are focused on reloading the defensive line through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State landed Miami defensive tackle transfer Darrell Jackson a few weeks ago and have a shot at Western Michigan's Braden Fiske, who officially visited Tallahassee over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 630 overall prospect, the No. 68 DL, and the No. 62 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 17 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 17 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

