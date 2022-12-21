Read full article on original website
Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?
"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over
HOUSTON — As freezing temperatures enveloped Texas, demand for electricity Friday morning shattered the grid operator's peak expectations for the maximum amount of power people would use to stay warm this winter. Luckily, the state's grid held, but the resiliency test isn't over: High demand is forecast to continue...
KVUE
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
In Texas, seven children have died from the flu. In Travis County, the illness has taken the lives of five adults.
KSAT 12
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
KXAN
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
These holiday songs epitomize Christmas in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who needs a silent night if you can put on the right tunes? Whether you’re kicking back at home or hosting a party, the right music can set the mood. Sure, you can listen to Mariah Carey belt out (again) her iconic insistence that all she wants for Christmas is you, […]
KSAT 12
Bexar County will cease cold weather relief operations Sunday morning
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As the chilly weather continues across the San Antonio area, Bexar County officials have announced when they will cease cold weather relief operations. A third hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday/early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s yet again.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott: Illegal Migrants Could 'Freeze to Death' This Weekend Under Biden's Failed Leadership
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday demanded President Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe...
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
fox4news.com
Burst pipes from arctic blast causing Christmas issues for people across North Texas
DALLAS - Thawing out from the arctic blast has a way of revealing just how cold it got. First responders were busy Saturday helping cut off water at homes and businesses where pipes have burst. It had some people out of their homes for the holidays. Saturday was a slight...
texasstandard.org
Without enough workers in the U.S. to fill jobs, ranches and farms in Texas look abroad
This is the first story in an ongoing Texas Newsroom project exploring H-2A visas. No state has more ranches or farms than Texas, which produces everything from cotton and corn to cattle and watermelons. Last year, the agriculture industry brought in nearly $25 billion in revenue. But farmers continue to...
7 of the Most Violent and Terrifying Cases of Road Rage in Texas
Texas may be known for its hospitality but maybe because people don't know about all the intense road rage that goes on in the Lone Star State. People can be quite temperamental, and Texans are no exception. Sure, no one likes being cut off but for some, it can fill them with intense rage. Here are six of the most violent road rage cases in Texas.
Texas freeze to bring "very dangerous wind chills," official warns
Texas grid leaders expressed confidence that the grid will perform during the same press conference.
After underestimating power demand, ERCOT gets federal permission to exceed air quality limits
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s main power grid, asked for permission to exceed normal federal air quality restrictions after underestimating the demand for power during this week’s subfreezing temperatures. Such a request is not unusual during emergencies, experts said.
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
brownwoodnews.com
Texas Attorney General Sues to Protect the State Working With Religious Foster Care Organizations
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit this past week against a rule by the Department of Health and Human Services he believes will threaten religiously affiliated foster care organizations in Texas. The HHS started to use the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) rule in 2017 to prohibit...
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
