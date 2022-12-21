ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Comments / 2

Related
BoardingArea

Why You Have To Close Your Tray Table During Takeoff & Landing

If you’ve ever been on a plane, you’ve heard the spiel:. “Ladies and gentlemen, the Captain has turned on the Fasten Seat Belt sign. If you haven’t already done so, please stow your carry-on luggage underneath the seat in front of you or in an overhead bin. Please take your seat and fasten your seat belt. And also make sure your seat back and folding trays are in their full upright position.”
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Shams

Mother says 'I booked a first-class plane seat for my child and was shouted at by furious passengers'

A mother who booked a first-class aircraft ticket for her toddler claims she provoked fury from fellow passengers despite her child behaving well on the journey. The mother's choice to fly with her toddler followed heated online arguments about whether parents should travel with children at all, let alone in first class. The unnamed mom booked the ticket, sure that her three-year-old would be OK.
The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy