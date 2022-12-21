Read full article on original website
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars
It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal
The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way. The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and a deal remains likely, according to... The post Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Rumor: Phillies eyeing ex-Yankees reliever to bolster bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers News: Mets- Carlos Correa Deal in Jeopardy Due To Physical
Deja vu for Carlos Correa
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yankees can expect Spencer Jones to be elite in 2023
The Yankees used their 2022 1st Round Pick on 6’7 outfielder Spencer Jones, a left-handed slugger from Vanderbilt University. Despite the fact that the Yankees (as per usual) were picking in the latter half of the 1st Round, they selected a premier talent in Jones. The 21-year-old put up...
Report: Dodgers Expected to Release RHP Trevor Bauer
The Dodgers face public scrutiny with any upcoming decision.
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
Aaron Judge’s ‘breadcrumbs’ showed he was never leaving Yankees, has more moves in mind
Aaron Judge being named the 16th captain of the New York Yankees on Wednesday felt like a massive release after a tension-filled month of arson. According to the man himself, though, things never actually got that dicey. In fact, he spent the entire year trying to scream that he’d be a Yankee for Life, even as fans and the media strained themselves to reinterpret his words into a cry for help.
3 moves New York Mets can make to go all-in for World Series
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen followed through on his promise to spend whatever it takes to build this team
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
