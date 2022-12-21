Read full article on original website
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU
Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach. Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the...
Air Force beats Baylor 30-15 in chilly Armed Forces Bowl
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Haaziq Daniels had a short scoring run and threw a touchdown pass in Air Force’s 30-15 victory over Baylor in cold conditions Thursday night in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game kicked off with a temperature of 13 degrees and a wind chill...
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins, who threw for a third score to Justin Jefferson with 3 minutes to go that was set up by a blocked punt and gave the Vikings (12-3) an eight-point lead. Saquon Barkley’s 27-yard rush right up the middle on fourth-and-2 for the Giants (8-6-1) with 2:01 left and the ensuing 2-point conversion pass from Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger tied it up. But despite a 7-yard sack by safety Landon Collins at the Minnesota 41 that forced the Vikings to burn their final timeout with 19 seconds on the clock, Cousins found Jefferson for yet another clutch third-down completion on a bubble screen. And the NFL’s leading receiver had room to take it all the way before being tripped after a 17-yard gain.
Singletary, Cook lead way as Bills beat Bears for AFC East
CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago. Josh Allen ran for a TD and threw for another in the game’s closing minutes, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the most touchdowns in a player’s first five NFL seasons. It highlighted an otherwise subpar outing that helped the Bills (12-3) secure their third straight division title with their sixth win in a row. Buffalo remained on track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills remain tied with West leader Kansas City, which beat Seattle, but Buffalo owns the head-to-head tiebreaker after defeating the Chiefs in October. Chicago’s Justin Fields threw for 119 yards and a touchdown, but ran for a season-low 11 yards after joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only QBs with 1,000 yards rushing last week.
At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment.
Ellis, Peterson help Southern Cal beat Colorado State 73-64
PHOENIX (AP) — Boogie Ellis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Drew Peterson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Southern California beat Colorado State 73-64 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Wednesday night. Tre White added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists...
Broncos' Wilson won't be easing up after recent concussion
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson won't be cutting back on his scrambling — or thinking twice about taking off for a first down — even in light of his recent concussion. Big hits come with the territory. “I didn't sign up for tennis,” the Denver Broncos...
Scottsdale Notre Dame outlasts Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 74-63
Scottsdale Notre Dame called “game” in the waning moments of a 74-63 defeat of Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge in Colorado boys basketball on December 22. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Wilson returns as Broncos visit Mayfield, Rams on Christmas
DENVER (4-10) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-10) Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 6-8; Rams 4-9-1. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 9-5. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Broncos 23-20 on Oct. 14, 2018, in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos beat Cardinals 24-15;...
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
DENVER (AP) — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31. Hillman's family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.
Sweating it out: Denver Mullen edges Irvine Portola 52-47
Denver Mullen could finally catch its breath after a close call against Irvine Portola in a 52-47 victory in a California girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Oregon St. staves off Denver's upset bid in 57-52 win
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52 on Wednesday night. Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie. Justin...
