House Passes Equal Pay for Team USA

The U.S. Women’s National Team has claimed another victory in its fight for equal pay. The Equal Pay for Team USA Act was passed by the House on Wednesday, a bill that ensures equal compensation and benefits — including medical care, travel, and expenses — for all athletes representing the U.S. in international sports events.
