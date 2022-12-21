ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFist

The Best New San Francisco Restaurants of 2021-2022

Because the pandemic didn't dissipate as many experts told us it would, the last two years have felt like pretty much the same long, repetitive year. Sure, San Francisco felt more open and alive in 2022 — most of the year anyway — than it did in 2021. Life went back to near-normal and new restaurants started opening again. But it's still been like a bizarre sort of Groundhog Day with new variants changing the picture and resetting the clock every few months, especially for those who remain cautious.
CBS San Francisco

Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Macy's Workers On Strike Before Xmas

The strike is on this morning at Macy's Union Square, after contract talks broke down last night between the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union and Macy's. Around 400 employees at the store, or 93% of them, said last week that they would strike Dec. 23 and 24 if a contract with better wages and healthcare was not reached. [NBC Bay Area]
SFist

Sunday Links: Two Hikers Stranded By High Tide Are Rescued By State Helicopter in Marin on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, two hikers had to be rescued by a helicopter after descending from a cliff to a beach in the Marin Headlands and getting stuck when the tide started to rise, according to California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations unit. CHP said on Facebook that its helicopter picked up and dropped a male and a female off — unharmed — with firefighters nearby. [KRON4]
San Francisco Examiner

Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway

The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
San José Spotlight

Hundreds of people died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, advocates are remembering the 246 homeless people who died on Silicon Valley streets. About 70 residents gathered in McEntee Plaza at Santa Clara County Government Center in San Jose Wednesday for a memorial service featuring rows of makeshift tombstones, each with the name of a homeless person who died... The post Hundreds of people died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022 appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
