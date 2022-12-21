Read full article on original website
Cartel hitman who decapitated enemies has gone missing from a US prison
A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating his enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence. As of November, Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a Mexican American cartel leader, had been mysteriously removed from the federal Bureau of Prisons website. He is now listed as “not in BOP custody” even though his release date is not until July 27, 2056. Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker “La Barbie,” and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico’s most ruthless underworld groups....
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
borderreport.com
Sinaloa cartel members attempt to break out of Mexican prison
Authorities prevented a prison break attempt at a male prison in Cieneguillas, in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Sunday. Two police officers and two inmates were injured in the incident. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the rapid action of the police, army and the National...
Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip
Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
Kait 8
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
(Gray News) - Officers say they were able to seize a concealed shipment of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from entering the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than $3 million worth of meth was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego on Dec. 1.
Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
Cartel leader's arrest in Mexican border city Nuevo Laredo causes violence, forces schools to cancel classes
Schools in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo were forced to cancel classes after early morning gunfire caused a shelter-in-place advisory.
San Angelo LIVE!
Del Rio Border Agents Intercept Huge Wave of Illegal Migrants Crossing the Rio Grande Thursday
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector encountered a large group of 704 illegal migrants, in a single event, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a large group of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande...
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
NBC Los Angeles
Smugglers Attempt to Bring Liquid Meth Across US-Mexico Border in Trailers' Water Tanks: CBP
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at two border crossings south of San Diego stopped nearly 40 gallons of liquid methamphetamine from being smuggled into the United States inside trailers last weekend, the agency said Wednesday. In both instances, groups of travelers were riding in SUVs with trailers in tow...
7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border
Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US
As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred. Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
Over 80,000 immigrants released into El Paso with border facilities at max capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of El Paso has been inundated with more than 80,000 noncitizens who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were released from federal custody and into its community in nearly four months.
Washington Examiner
Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries
Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Brother of one of Mexico's most wanted drug capos arrested
MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The brother of Nemesio Oseguera, one of Mexico's most wanted drug runners, was arrested by Mexican authorities Tuesday morning in the state of Jalisco, representing a blow to the cartel, officials said.
New York Post
US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas
A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
BBC
Paraguay jail break: Inmates escape through tunnel
Police in Paraguay are searching for six members of a criminal gang who broke out of prison through a hole in the ground. The escapees belong to Brazil's largest criminal gang, First Command of the Capital (PCC), which has been expanding to neighbouring Paraguay. It is not clear if the...
Washington Examiner
Over 700 immigrants cross into Texas border town at one time: 'They kept coming'
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of more than 700 immigrants came across the U.S.-Mexico border onto private ranch land in Eagle Pass, Texas, early Thursday, making it one of the largest single crossings in history. The hundreds of noncitizens streamed through the Rio Grande in a processional order shortly...
