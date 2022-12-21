Read full article on original website
Police investigate swastikas drawn in Minnechaug high school bathrooms
Wilbraham community members expressed disgust after two drawings of swastikas, an antisemitic symbol, were found inside the boys’ bathrooms at Minnechaug Regional High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District John Provost stated in an email to the school community that the drawings of a...
Boston 18-year-old Michael Collins, Jr. identified as man shot, killed Friday
An 18-year-old Boston man has been identified by police as the person shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood late Friday night, officials said. Michael Collins, Jr., a Dorchester resident, was shot around 11:15 p.m. Friday on the corner of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, according to the Boston Police Department.
Salisbury woman Judy Church accused of poisoning boyfriend, killing him
Editor’s note: Leroy Fowler’s age has been corrected to reflect the fact that he was 55 years old. A Salisbury woman who was charged this week with murder is accused of killing her boyfriend by poisoning him with a fluid commonly used in antifreeze, news outlets reported. Prosecutors...
3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Plymouth
Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth on Friday, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to the crash on South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving injuries and an airbag being deployed, according to a statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.
Boston police warn of phone extortion scams after man loses $9,500
Boston police are warning the public of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man this week reported losing nearly $10,000 from the fraudulent scheme. The Massachusetts man told law enforcement Friday he was scammed out of $9,500 on Thursday, alleging he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a lawyer, who said his nephew was in a car crash, was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500 for bail, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
18-year-old man accused of trying to rape woman near Wollaston MBTA station
Editor’s note: This article contains references to sexual assault. An 18-year-old man is accused of trying to rape woman near the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy early Friday, according to authorities. Gustavo Woodward of Boston was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault...
Alleged Harvard drunk driver crashes into Mass. apartment, displaces 5, police say
A Harvard man was accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Stow apartment building late Thursday night. The crash caused considerable damage to the residence’s electrical system; displacing the five tenants living in the building, according to Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese. William Michael Hook, 51, of Harvard,...
GoFundMe raises money for Landen Gibson after serious car crash injury
A GoFundMe is raising money for a single mother helping to take care of her 17-year-old after he was paralyzed in a car crash earlier this month. “By the grace of God he is still with us,” the GoFundMe reads. “However, he has suffered a serious life threatening spinal cord injury and is currently undergoing a 6-8 hour surgery.”
Man fatally shot in Boston
A man was fatally shot in Boston late Friday, according to police. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a “Shot Spotter” alert and a radio call about a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester shortly before 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
US Capitol insurrection: Tip led to Massachusetts doctor’s arrest
A tip to the FBI regarding the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 led to the arrest of a Massachusetts doctor, court records show. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, is facing a litany of charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
United Way of Central Mass. gets $5M gift: Here is its impact on Worcester
The gift was “transformational,” United Way of Central Massachusetts CEO Tim Garvin said, “in the size and magnitude.”. It started two years ago on Nov. 16, 2020. An email appeared in Garvin’s inbox from someone who supported “the efforts of a philanthropist who is interested in contributing to United Way of Central Massachusetts.”
Maura Healey taps Gina Fiandaca for transportation secretary, Monica G. Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary
With her inauguration just under two weeks away, Gov.-elect Maura Healey announced her latest cabinet selections on Friday, appointing a transportation chief with deep roots in Boston. Giana Fiandaca, the current assistant city of manager of Austin and former commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department, will return to Massachusetts to...
Over 55,000 without power as high winds and heavy rain surge in Mass.
Tens of thousands of residents across Massachusetts were left without electricity on Friday morning as a holiday storm affecting the majority of the nation surged through, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), as of 7:38 a.m. Friday morning, approximately 55,988 customers...
Holidays prompt Boston health officials to issue COVID-19 warning
As holiday celebrations start and a winter storm keeps most people indoors, Boston public health officials said residents should take precautions against COVID-19 this week with the virus at elevated levels. The warning comes as officials in western Massachusetts have also asked residents to practice COVID-19 safety as other respiratory...
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
36-year-old Wellesley mother of 2 dies from flu complications
A 36-year-old mother of two died Tuesday after complications from the flu, according to her obituary. Price Meropol McMahon of Wellesley was an active person, who played tennis, skied and ran marathons, the Boston Globe reported, but her health declined earlier this week and then she died Tuesday afternoon. While...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won the $1M prize from a Sunoco station
A man from North Andover was the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket purchased from a Sunoco gas station in Peabody, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Christian Kalil was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped at the Peabody Sunoco to get gas so his wife wouldn’t have to in the morning, the lottery said.
Caesars promo code for Bucks vs. Celtics unlocks $1,250 first bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics battle for Eastern Conference supremacy, give yourself the gift of a fully-insured $1,250...
UMass field hockey’s Mia Smith ‘shows incredible leadership qualities’ as freshman
EDITORS NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing Class. On Sept. 16, the field hockey team hosted UMass’ first Flagship 50 game. The team honored former field hockey alumni on the field in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. With UMass royalty in attendance, the Minutewomen dominated, beating Saint Louis 6-1.
