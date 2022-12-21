ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Plymouth

Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth on Friday, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to the crash on South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving injuries and an airbag being deployed, according to a statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police warn of phone extortion scams after man loses $9,500

Boston police are warning the public of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man this week reported losing nearly $10,000 from the fraudulent scheme. The Massachusetts man told law enforcement Friday he was scammed out of $9,500 on Thursday, alleging he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a lawyer, who said his nephew was in a car crash, was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500 for bail, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man fatally shot in Boston

A man was fatally shot in Boston late Friday, according to police. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a “Shot Spotter” alert and a radio call about a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester shortly before 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

US Capitol insurrection: Tip led to Massachusetts doctor’s arrest

A tip to the FBI regarding the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 led to the arrest of a Massachusetts doctor, court records show. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, is facing a litany of charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground.
ASHLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Maura Healey taps Gina Fiandaca for transportation secretary, Monica G. Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary

With her inauguration just under two weeks away, Gov.-elect Maura Healey announced her latest cabinet selections on Friday, appointing a transportation chief with deep roots in Boston. Giana Fiandaca, the current assistant city of manager of Austin and former commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department, will return to Massachusetts to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Holidays prompt Boston health officials to issue COVID-19 warning

As holiday celebrations start and a winter storm keeps most people indoors, Boston public health officials said residents should take precautions against COVID-19 this week with the virus at elevated levels. The warning comes as officials in western Massachusetts have also asked residents to practice COVID-19 safety as other respiratory...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says

Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

UMass field hockey’s Mia Smith ‘shows incredible leadership qualities’ as freshman

EDITORS NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing Class. On Sept. 16, the field hockey team hosted UMass’ first Flagship 50 game. The team honored former field hockey alumni on the field in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. With UMass royalty in attendance, the Minutewomen dominated, beating Saint Louis 6-1.
AMHERST, MA
