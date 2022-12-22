She is a huge 4. You need to change her diet. Most kids don't start losing teeth until 6. Also, why is this news? It happens to all kids.
I don't want to sound rude, but whoop-di-do. Not sure why anybody cares about the Kardashians to begin with. Much less about a tooth coming out.
I am so sick of the Kardashians whining and crying that they need their privacy and that the paparazzi should leave them alone and even their children come out and whine about having their pictures taken but yet they want to announce when they lose their first tooth they want to announce when they go out they want to announce what they have for breakfast and it is so pathetic.
Related
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Close-Up Photos of Her Baby Boy
Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Pic With Baby Boy, 4 Mo, & True Thompson, 4, For Christmas: Photo
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
North West pranks Kim Kardashian by ‘shaving off’ her eyebrows: ‘Not funny’
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Little People fans share theory Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn forced him to sell farmhouse instead of giving it to kids
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo
Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
E! News
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 61