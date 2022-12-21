ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Cyclist pinned under stolen car is freed by witnesses aiding officers, CA video shows

By Daniella Segura
 4 days ago

A cyclist pinned under a stolen car was freed with the help of bystanders who rushed to aid officers, California police said.

The cyclist became trapped after the driver of a stolen car jumped from the moving sedan and ran when officers tried to pull him over, the Watsonville Police Department said in a Dec. 20 Facebook post.

“The moving car then struck the cyclist and wedged him underneath,” police said.

In body camera footage posted by police, an officer can be heard telling other officers on scene to try and lift the car.

“Hold on. I don’t think that’s going to help,” the officer says in the video.

The officer, facing a nearby parking lot, then yells, “Help! Help! Help! Lift the car up!” as bystanders sprint to help.

The officer yells “lift” repeatedly before saying, “we need more help.”

But with one more effort, the cyclist is freed and pulled from under the car by one of the bystanders.

“Within minutes of the crash,” the 22-year-old driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including “possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving causing bodily injury, and evading a peace officer with disregard for safety,” according to police.

The 65-year-old cyclist is now in stable condition, police said.

“We’d like to personally thank the Good Samaritans for their willingness to help a complete stranger, but we need your help tracking them down,” police said.

Anyone who recognizes the bystanders and has their contact information is asked to contact police at wpdsocialmedia@cityofwatsonville.org.

Watsonville is about 50 miles south of San Jose.

