Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 7 and 12 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques, St.Thomas, St John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 14 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 14 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills STRONG WINDS ALONG INTERSTATE 80 NEAR ARLINGTON THROUGH 9 PM THIS EVENING Evening travelers on Interstate 80 between mile markers 240 and 290...can expect southwest winds of 30 to 35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph through 9 PM this evening. If traveling along Interstate 80 around Arlington this evening...be prepared for sudden strong wind gusts. Especially those in light and high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers.
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CST Sunday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 23.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.5 Sun 8 pm CST 24.3 23.9 23.4
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 19:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Washington, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon, and continue falling to 11.7 feet Wednesday, January 04. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.6 feet on 01/29/1915. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-26 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Prince William Sound GUSTY WINDS AND SNOW CHANGING TO RAIN ALONG AREAS OF THE SEWARD HIGHWAY SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY A frontal system will bring snow to areas of the eastern Kenai Peninsula along the Seward Highway by Sunday evening, with several inches of snow possible along the highway from Seward to Portage Valley and Girdwood through late Sunday night. Gusty easterly winds are then expected to develop overnight Sunday into early Monday morning from Whittier to Portage Valley and Turnagain Pass. These winds will usher in warmer air with temperatures climbing above freezing by early Monday morning. Snow is expected to mix with then changeover to rain by early Monday morning for Seward, Portage Valley, and portions of the Seward Highway that typically experience warmer temperatures. Rain on top of cold roadway surfaces may lead to icy conditions and hazardous travel conditions. Rain may also lead to water ponding on area roadways. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling. Winds should diminish by Monday evening with temperatures remaining steady. The mixed rain/snow is expected to linger into Tuesday. For the latest forecast visit www.weather.gov/afc. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 19:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 23:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL CONTINUE FOR PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow will continue across southern and central Jefferson County, northern Lewis County, and far northern Oswego County through late evening. This band of snow is producing 2 to 3 inch per hour snowfall rates. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...This band of heavy lake effect snow will remain nearly stationary from Sandy Creek to Watertown and extending inland across the northern Tug Hill to Carthage and Harrisville. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 38 and 48. SAFETY INFO...Travel in this band will be extremely difficult. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Blowing and drifting snow will lower visibility below a quarter mile in this band.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto roadways.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 05:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Northeastern Crook WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON BLIZZARD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CST Sunday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 23.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.5 Sun 8 pm CST 24.3 23.9 23.4
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .With astronomical high tides subsiding this weekend, levels have resumed a slow decline that will continue through this week. Astor is forecast to remain in Minor Flood Stage through the end of this week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 2.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Sunday was 2.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling to 2.2 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.4 Sun 8 pm 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2
Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Precipitation has ended across south central Nebraska and north central Kansas. However, the freezing precipitation, while light, has left a glaze of ice on some roadways and sidewalks. These may be slick through the night. Remember to slow down and leave extra space if traveling this evening or tonight.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 6 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; Marshall; Todd; Trigg Accumulating Light Snow Expected Late Tonight and Monday A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations late tonight through Monday. Total accumulations of less than an inch are expected across far southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. While significant impacts are not expected, the light snow may cause some minor travel issues to develop ahead of the Monday morning commute. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast through Monday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cumberland, Fentress by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 01:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cumberland; Fentress WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches along and north of I-40. A few spots near the Kentucky border and on the Plateau could have around 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills down to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee along and north of I-40. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While falling precipitation will end before sunrise Friday, travel impacts may last into the weekend.
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Stoddard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Stoddard; Wayne Accumulating Light Snow Expected Late Tonight and Monday A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations late tonight through Monday. Total accumulations of less than an inch are expected across far southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. While significant impacts are not expected, the light snow may cause some minor travel issues to develop ahead of the Monday morning commute. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast through Monday.
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 730 PM EST Sunday, the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
