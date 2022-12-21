Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson Accumulating Snowfall Possible on Monday...possibly starting in the northwest before sunrise A quick moving storm system will approach later tonight and move across the mid state region on Monday. Isolated to scattered snow showers are expected as early as the pre dawn hours in our northwestern counties...including the Clarksville area. With the sub freezing surface and air temperatures that are in place, some light snowfall accumulation is expected. Roadways could very well become slick and hazardous once the snowfall begins. Through the remainder of your Monday, look for the isolated to scattered snowshowers to overspread the mid state. The activity will diminish in the evening. As for any accumulations, the best chance will be across our northwest where amounts of one half to just under 1 inch will be possible. Elsewhere across the mid state, generally a half inch or less is possible. Motorists will need to exercise caution if the snowfall does develop. Numerous slick spots on roadways and a light covering of snow can be expected if the snowfall materializes. Stay tuned for later updates and possible advisories.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cumberland, Fentress by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 01:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cumberland; Fentress WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches along and north of I-40. A few spots near the Kentucky border and on the Plateau could have around 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills down to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee along and north of I-40. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While falling precipitation will end before sunrise Friday, travel impacts may last into the weekend.
