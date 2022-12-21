New stadium could increase value of Tennessee Titans franchise

(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Titans franchise is currently valued at $3.5 billion, ranking 27th in the NFL just ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, according to Forbes.

But, if a new $2.1 billion stadium proposed to be built with mainly public funding is approved, the franchise’s value is expected to increase by $300 million .

The stadium deal financing includes $760 million in revenue bonds from Nashville, $500 million bonded by the state of Tennessee and $840 million from the team and NFL. The tax fund set to pay off the $760 million in city bonds is projected to take in $2.9 billion in public funds during the 30-year lease at a new stadium, set to open in 2026.

Throughout the process of Metro Nashville council approvals, the Titans have refused to divulge the team’s finances. In fact, it’s written into the non-binding term sheet approved by the council on Tuesday that the team will not have to reveal its finances.

"Tough night for the loudest voices in the room," Nashville Chief Communications Officer TJ Ducklo tweeted after the term sheet passed.

During a committee meeting this week, Titans CEO Burke Nihill also would not reveal how much the team was making on the current stadium naming rights deal with Nissan or how much it projected to make in a naming rights deal for the new stadium.

"It’s probably less than half of the debt service that we’ll be taking on for the loan, which is also confidential."

Forbes, however, said that the Adams family purchased the franchise for $25,000 in 1959 and now it has $481 million in annual revenue.

The Dallas Cowboys are the highest-valued NFL team, at $8 billion, while the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions are at the bottom of the valuations at around $3 billion.

Sportico also produces annual NFL team valuations and it had the Titans ranked 23rd in value at $3.29 billion, up 23% from the year before.

During the Monday committee meeting, Nihill mentioned that the only time teams find out their real value is when they are sold, but that the team was doing everything it can to build a new stadium so that the Adams family didn’t have to sell the team.

Nihill didn’t explain why a new stadium would mean the family would not sell the franchise.