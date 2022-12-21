ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Turner named new WHS principal

A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
WASHINGTON, MO
The Wild Hunt

No Place to Raise Children

Note: This column mentions a school shooting and the death of a young person. It is a commonplace in St. Louis, my hometown, that one question is sure to come out of anyone’s mouth upon introduction: “where did you go to high school?” Like so many other cliches of the place, such as our supposed pronunciation of the highway “forty-four” as “farty-far,” I never really hear this said aloud without a hint of irony. But inasmuch as the school we go to is shorthand for the neighborhood in which we grew up, for economic class, ethnic background, religion – for the circumstances of our social world, in short – the commonplace remains. In a city big enough to have these distinctions and small enough to know what every school says about them, more often than not we do reach for the old saw.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Caroling on the Plaza: The Waterloo Singers Company performs

ST. LOUIS — On Friday, Dec. 16th our Show Me celebrated the holidays with “Caroling on the Plaza.” We welcomed the Singers Company for an exciting performance. Director, Jody Matzenbacher, explains Singers Company is all about strong women and strong girls. It’s a non-competitive performing group for elementary-age girls. The group is located in Waterloo, IL. It is all about teaching the girls the impact that their voice can have for good in the world and how they can bring joy. Their goal is to provide a fun environment to inspire young girls with confidence through music and dance.
WATERLOO, IL
KSDK

The Mary's VS. The Karen's

ST. LOUIS — For this week’s must do, we decided to mix it up…it is Mary's versus the Karen’s!. Welcome to Karen's Diner. Karen's Diner is a 100% immersive experience. While you might be used to your please and thank you’ s, at this diner, the wait staff is rude to you. With the sass, the jokes and the games, it really is a one of a kind experience!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Flu hospitalizations tick up at Mercy Hospital Washington

As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally. “Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?

Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really

When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy