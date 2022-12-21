Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Turner named new WHS principal
A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
'Radically inclusive, culturally responsive': New St. Louis pharmacy brings focus to the needs of the underrepresented
ST. LOUIS — Marcus Howard learned of inequities that exist in the health care industry while he was in school: St. Louis’ Black community is – and has historically been – underserved and disproportionately affected by disease, he said. And it’s similar for other marginalized groups,...
No Place to Raise Children
Note: This column mentions a school shooting and the death of a young person. It is a commonplace in St. Louis, my hometown, that one question is sure to come out of anyone’s mouth upon introduction: “where did you go to high school?” Like so many other cliches of the place, such as our supposed pronunciation of the highway “forty-four” as “farty-far,” I never really hear this said aloud without a hint of irony. But inasmuch as the school we go to is shorthand for the neighborhood in which we grew up, for economic class, ethnic background, religion – for the circumstances of our social world, in short – the commonplace remains. In a city big enough to have these distinctions and small enough to know what every school says about them, more often than not we do reach for the old saw.
KSDK
Caroling on the Plaza: The Waterloo Singers Company performs
ST. LOUIS — On Friday, Dec. 16th our Show Me celebrated the holidays with “Caroling on the Plaza.” We welcomed the Singers Company for an exciting performance. Director, Jody Matzenbacher, explains Singers Company is all about strong women and strong girls. It’s a non-competitive performing group for elementary-age girls. The group is located in Waterloo, IL. It is all about teaching the girls the impact that their voice can have for good in the world and how they can bring joy. Their goal is to provide a fun environment to inspire young girls with confidence through music and dance.
KSDK
Cancer patient on way to recovery thanks to St. Louis surgeon
Michael McDermott wasn’t sure he’d make it through the next hour. Now, after surgery in St. Louis, he’s going home for the holidays.
KSDK
The Mary's VS. The Karen's
ST. LOUIS — For this week’s must do, we decided to mix it up…it is Mary's versus the Karen’s!. Welcome to Karen's Diner. Karen's Diner is a 100% immersive experience. While you might be used to your please and thank you’ s, at this diner, the wait staff is rude to you. With the sass, the jokes and the games, it really is a one of a kind experience!
KSDK
Cheers to the next chapter: Photojournalist Kenny Koger retires, reflects on 27 years with KSDK
ST. LOUIS — After 27 years of hard work with KSDK, photojournalist Kenny Koger is celebrating his retirement. Dana DiPiazza sat down with the long-time journalist to reflect on Kenny’s long, successful career in media. Amid a time of gathering with loved ones, Kenny says he is grateful...
Wash U Grad Sues St. Louis City Over ParkLouie App
Attorneys for Gil Bashani say his company holds the patent on the mobile parking app's underlying technology
A New Hotel Opening in Missouri on the “Book Now” List
A brand new hotel in Missouri is opening in 2023, and it makes the list of new US hotels you'll want to book now. What is this hotel? Where is this hotel? Let's answer those questions for you... According to the travel website travelawaits.com, the 21c Museum Hotel in St....
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs
The Compton Heights manse shows that home maintenance is a bitch
Mercy launches a multi-cancer early detection test
Mercy Hospital in St. Louis will begin testing for many cancers early in their development.
earnthenecklace.com
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
gladstonedispatch.com
Volunteers search for people living outside in deadly cold; shelters scramble to add beds
ST. LOUIS — Homeless shelters here, hampered at times by a shortage of volunteers, scrambled Thursday to get people off the streets and out of the cold as single-digit temperatures and subzero windchill made the outdoors deadly. By Thursday evening, shelters across the region had neared or hit occupancy...
Washington Missourian
Flu hospitalizations tick up at Mercy Hospital Washington
As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally. “Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”
KMOV
St. Louis Children’s Hospital gives special surprise to a family after spending months in the hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A holiday miracle came a week early for a Metro family. After spending eight months at St. Louis Children’s hospital, baby girl Vivi is home with her family just in time for Christmas. Vivi’s mom, Amy Sullivan, said she was born in April with...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?
Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
kcur.org
What even is Ozark cuisine? Meet the people demanding respect for this region’s food and history
During a recent dinner at Bulrush in St. Louis, Missouri, diners looked on as a circle of chefs carefully plated vibrant dish after vibrant dish. Bison and venison meatballs with mushroom marinara. An acorn-shaped bowl filled with grilled kohlrabi and hen of the wood mushrooms. Roasted sunchoke goat cheese cheesecake with pickled vegetables.
KMOV
Ukrainian pastry chef finds home, new goal for her passion in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Colorful macarons are lined up across a baking sheet on the countertop of a home in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. This is where you can find Taisiya Hrynchyshyna doing what she does best. “It started when I was on maternity leave,” said Taisiya in Ukrainian....
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
