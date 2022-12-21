Rocky’s Ace Hardware raised $26,000 for children’s hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rocky’s Ace Hardware raised a total of $25,908 across all locations during their “Round Up for Kids” fundraiser.

Customers were asked to round up their purchase totals to the next dollar, and the difference was donated to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, according to a news release from Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

This was the third “Round Up for Kids” fundraiser that Rocky’s Ace Hardware has held this year, with 100% of the money going to local CMN Hospitals, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield.

Rocky’s locations that participated in the “Round Up for Kids” fundraiser included the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield, and the stores in Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer and South Hadley.

“We are thrilled with the results of this Round Up campaign, which really gets us in the holiday spirit each year,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone. “CMN helps the more than 10 million kids each year who rely on care from a children’s hospital to get the best possible medical treatment.”

