Washington State

What’s Driving Pot Consumers to ‘Underground’ Markets in WA?

According to reports, including data released by The Center Square, for the first time since recreational pot became legal in WA, revenue is down. According to information released by Headset, which is a cannabis data firm, and from The Center Square, pot sales dipped 8 percent in WA. It's the first time there's been a downturn since recreational marijuana went on the market in 2014.
WASHINGTON STATE
10 Unique X-Mas Gifts for the Washington State Lover in Your Life

Here Are 10 Unique Washington State Christmas Gift Ideas. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for someone who loves the state of Washington, look no further!. From cheese and apparel to food and onions, there are plenty of unique gifts that anyone would love. I've compiled 10 unique Washington State gifts that will shout "I love Washington State"
WASHINGTON STATE
How You Can Voice Your Opinion on 2023 Legislative Agenda

2023 is sure to be an interesting and possibly controversial legislative session in Washington state. Here's how you can voice your opinion on legislation. It's important that your opinion is heard, and here's how you can do it. Some of the more 'interesting' issues facing the legislature when they convene on January 9th, 2023 include"
WASHINGTON STATE
Snow, Slide-Offs Snarl Traffic All Over Washington State

(Ellensburg, WA) -- Interstate 90 was closed off in both directions from just west of Ellensburg all the way over the Snoqualmie Pass to North Bend Tuesday due to severe winter driving conditions and several slide-offs. It's all due to a potent winter storm system that's dumping large amounts of snow onto the mountain passes. WSDOT says other passes have been affected by the storm as well. US Highway 2 is closed over Stevens Pass and the agency says some traffic is being moved to clear the area for avalanche control. Authorities are asking you to stay away from the area. Blewett Pass is closed as well. US Highway 12 over the White Pass is open, but authorities say they are requiring traction tires.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Meet Our Light Up Tri-Cities 2022 Winner!

Even though it's been a cold, cold, cold December, Light Up Tri-Cities kept our hearts warm this year with all of the festive light displays folks have been setting up and sending us. We'd like to take this time to announce our 2022 Light Up Tri-Cities winner: Jaden Scatton. Thanks...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Powerful Snow Fall Expected to Hamper Travel in PNW Tuesday

The reports are unbelievable. Round 2 of snowmageddon is set to hit the Pacific Northwest beginning Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton,. "A potential second wave of snow is possible to hit beginning Tuesday." So far, it still looks like most of the impact is in the...
OREGON STATE
Winter Weather to Make Tough Sledding Over Passes Xmas Weekend

Old Man Winter is going to make travel on the state's major roadways a treacherous undertaking for the Christmas holiday this year. Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson, Lauren Loebsack, says this week's heavy snow and frigid temperatures have already created some major issues for motorists. "Unfortunately, we've been...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Storm to Pile Inches of More Snow on Tri-Cities by Friday Night

If you're tired of the white stuff, I hate to tell you we are about to get a bunch more by Friday night in Tri-Cities. A weather advisory was released for the Tri-Cities area through Friday night calling for a decent amount of snow. The alert warns of "very cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero and mixed precipitation expected. The alert warns of slippery roads and hazardous conditions for the morning and evening commutes. They also warn that cold wind chills could "cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
TRI-CITIES, WA
