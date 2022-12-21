Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: More sections of Interstate 90 reopen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are reopening Friday, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (eastbound and westbound) is open from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 (eastbound and westbound) from Murdo to Mitchell will reopen at 4 p.m. on...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
newscenter1.tv
Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
KELOLAND TV
Over 100 people stranded in Pennington County due to the winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills are making any kind of travel VERY difficult today across KELOLAND. Well over a hundred people were stranded in Western South Dakota after a blizzard hit the area. The high winds and blowing snow have led...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to cabin fire in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — No one is injured after a cabin fire in Custer early Friday morning. The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire just south of Custer where they found a 10×12 cabin engulfed in flames. The occupants of the cabin had evacuated the...
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
dakotanewsnow.com
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closure extended into Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.
KELOLAND TV
Rape charge response; DNA IDs victim; Weather troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22. Here’s the latest in news and weather to start the day with KELOLAND On The Go. As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.
newscenter1.tv
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
Black Hills Pioneer
Crash prompts road closure
A semi truck crashed early this morning on Interstate 90. It left the roadway and is temporarily blocking Dolan Creek Drive in Sturgis.
newscenter1.tv
VIDEO: RCPD make arrest near Walmart on Lacrosse Street after shots were fired out of a car
UPDATE (8:21 p.m.): RCPD has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jared King, who has been placed under arrest for Possession of a Loaded Firearm Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence and other firearms-related charges. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department has reported that an arrest was made on...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s what to know about people that work in the ER during the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The holidays are a time to spend with family, but for the people that work in the ER, their jobs come first. Here are some things you should know about what it is like in the emergency department during the holidays:. Emergencies don’t take a...
KEVN
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
