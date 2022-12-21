ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: More sections of Interstate 90 reopen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are reopening Friday, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (eastbound and westbound) is open from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 (eastbound and westbound) from Murdo to Mitchell will reopen at 4 p.m. on...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to cabin fire in Custer

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — No one is injured after a cabin fire in Custer early Friday morning. The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire just south of Custer where they found a 10×12 cabin engulfed in flames. The occupants of the cabin had evacuated the...
CUSTER, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 closure extended into Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised across all of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rape charge response; DNA IDs victim; Weather troubles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22. Here’s the latest in news and weather to start the day with KELOLAND On The Go. As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Crash prompts road closure

A semi truck crashed early this morning on Interstate 90. It left the roadway and is temporarily blocking Dolan Creek Drive in Sturgis.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s what to know about people that work in the ER during the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The holidays are a time to spend with family, but for the people that work in the ER, their jobs come first. Here are some things you should know about what it is like in the emergency department during the holidays:. Emergencies don’t take a...
KEVN

A hike in pay for minimum wage workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
CROOK COUNTY, WY

