Albuquerque woman facing child pornography charges on GPS monitor until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yarelis Cespedes was back in court Wednesday. Cespedes is accused of recording videos of a teen being sexually abused and skipping court just days before her trial.
Cespedes is facing child pornography charges. Investigators say she recorded a man sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in the back of an SUV in 2019, then sharing the video online. She was a no-show for her November 30 court hearing and a warrant for her arrest was issued.
Cespedes was in court Wednesday, where a judge rules she will be placed on a GPS monitor with weekly check-ins until trial. That trial could start as soon as February.
