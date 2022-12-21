ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque woman facing child pornography charges on GPS monitor until trial

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yarelis Cespedes was back in court Wednesday. Cespedes is accused of recording videos of a teen being sexually abused and skipping court just days before her trial.

Cespedes is facing child pornography charges. Investigators say she recorded a man sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in the back of an SUV in 2019, then sharing the video online. She was a no-show for her November 30 court hearing and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Cespedes was in court Wednesday, where a judge rules she will be placed on a GPS monitor with weekly check-ins until trial. That trial could start as soon as February.

