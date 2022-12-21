Read full article on original website
Commissioners To Attend LEPC Meeting
The Livingston county Commissioners will attend the Local Emergency Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. The Commission meetings are Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 9:00 am, the commissioners will attend the LEPC meeting. Other items on the agenda for the commissioner include...
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
GRM Networks Donate To Schools
GRM Networks recently presented donations to twenty-six schools in their service area in North Missouri and Southern Iowa. Two schools in the local area, Linn County R-I and Meadville Schools each received a donation of $500. GRM Networks CEO Mitchell Bailey says “When we donate to our schools, it is...
Chillicothe Trash Route Holiday Changes
Chillicothe residents with a Monday Trash route will need to hang on to their trash one more day. Chillicothe Municipal Utilities changed the schedule due to the Christmas Holiday. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says they will also be closed on the Monday after New Year’s. If you have...
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 5:37 pm, Report of a dog left out with no protection from extreme weather conditions near Vine and Herriman Streets…..Officer contacted the resident, who was advised of the problem. Numerous traffic stops,...
