Katy, TX

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Terry from Angleton just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel, and today we had VIP passes to Galveston attractions, Houston Zoo’s Zoo Lights, and a Katy Mills holiday shopping gift card worth $1000.
HOUSTON, TX
Watch ‘Christmas at Home with Houston’s First’

HOUSTON – Houston’s First Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family at home this year. Instead of gathering in person, the church will offer a worship service that will be broadcast on KPRC 2 and on the KPRC 2+ livestream Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The service will feature traditional carols, new Christmas favorites, and a Christmas message from Pastor Gregg Matte.
HOUSTON, TX
PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
HOUSTON, TX
‘A sunny holiday’ with Houston singer Vincent Powell

HOUSTON – American Idol alum Vincent Powell brings his soulful vibes to our studio for a performance of his song ‘A Sunny Holiday,’ off his Christmas Album Vincent Powell & Houston Ensemble. The singer-songwriter who competed on season 12 of the popular singing competition, has sung background...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Zoo to remain closed during freeze

HOUSTON – Due to the continued freezing conditions, the Houston Zoo will remain closed over the holiday weekend. It will reopen on Monday, December 26. The Zoo was already scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day. Guests who have purchased tickets for the unplanned closed days can reschedule for...
HOUSTON, TX
Firefighters on Santa’s nice list after rescuing child’s Christmas toy from drainage system

Hours after Santa delivered a shiny new remote-control car to a Houston-area family, the miniature motorized vehicle was nearly lost on its maiden voyage. The Willowfork Fire Department in Katy, Fort Bend County posted photos from the rescue Sunday afternoon on Facebook. The pictures show firefighters lowering a ladder into a drain and then a first responder crawling down to save the newly treasured toy.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Millions of Texans expected to travel for the holidays

WALLER COUNTY – AAA Texas says more than 8 million Texans are driving to their holiday destinations starting Friday through New Year’s Day. KPRC2 spoke to people at the Buc-ee’s on Highway 290 in Waller County, and they said, despite the cold weather, they are ready for the holidays.
TEXAS STATE
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston

HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
HOUSTON, TX
One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290

One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

