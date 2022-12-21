Read full article on original website
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Terry from Angleton just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel, and today we had VIP passes to Galveston attractions, Houston Zoo’s Zoo Lights, and a Katy Mills holiday shopping gift card worth $1000.
Watch ‘Christmas at Home with Houston’s First’
HOUSTON – Houston’s First Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family at home this year. Instead of gathering in person, the church will offer a worship service that will be broadcast on KPRC 2 and on the KPRC 2+ livestream Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The service will feature traditional carols, new Christmas favorites, and a Christmas message from Pastor Gregg Matte.
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas
HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
‘A sunny holiday’ with Houston singer Vincent Powell
HOUSTON – American Idol alum Vincent Powell brings his soulful vibes to our studio for a performance of his song ‘A Sunny Holiday,’ off his Christmas Album Vincent Powell & Houston Ensemble. The singer-songwriter who competed on season 12 of the popular singing competition, has sung background...
Houston Zoo to remain closed during freeze
HOUSTON – Due to the continued freezing conditions, the Houston Zoo will remain closed over the holiday weekend. It will reopen on Monday, December 26. The Zoo was already scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day. Guests who have purchased tickets for the unplanned closed days can reschedule for...
Firefighters on Santa’s nice list after rescuing child’s Christmas toy from drainage system
Hours after Santa delivered a shiny new remote-control car to a Houston-area family, the miniature motorized vehicle was nearly lost on its maiden voyage. The Willowfork Fire Department in Katy, Fort Bend County posted photos from the rescue Sunday afternoon on Facebook. The pictures show firefighters lowering a ladder into a drain and then a first responder crawling down to save the newly treasured toy.
‘We’ll always remember her’: Woman known by many in NW Houston apartment complex died in Christmas morning fire
HOUSTON – A long-time resident of a northwest Houston apartment complex died in a fire Christmas morning after she was trapped in one of the units. A man was also injured. Officials with the Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of Lehman Street near Brinkman shortly after 9 a.m.
Millions of Texans expected to travel for the holidays
WALLER COUNTY – AAA Texas says more than 8 million Texans are driving to their holiday destinations starting Friday through New Year’s Day. KPRC2 spoke to people at the Buc-ee’s on Highway 290 in Waller County, and they said, despite the cold weather, they are ready for the holidays.
Free gas for Christmas?⛽ Bar 5015, Almeda Hospitality Group to give away free gas this Friday
HOUSTON – Need to fill up your tank before hitting the road for the holidays?. Bar 5015 and Almeda Hospitality Group are spreading Christmas joy to the Houston community with a free gas giveaway Friday. That’s right-- In the spirit of giving back, they will be providing the first...
At least 40 displaced on Christmas Eve after 2-alarm fire breaks out at apartments in Upper Kirby area
HOUSTON – Nearly two dozen residents were left without homes on Christmas Eve after a 2-alarm swept through an apartment complex in the Upper Kirby area Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Timmons Lane, near West Alabama, just west of downtown Houston. Officials with...
What’s that smoke? Several plants in Houston Ship Channel area conducting flaring operations
HOUSTON – If you hear rumbling or see bright orange flames and smoke coming from various plants along the Houston Ship Channel, there is no need to panic as this is a planned operation. Various refineries in the Ship Channel area, near Pasadena and Baytown, are burning material in...
Christmas Miracles: Paralyzing injury devastates family in more than one way
HOUSTON – Each year, the Spencer Solves It Team at KPRC 2 brings Christmas joy to families who are in need around the Houston area. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year for Christmas Miracles Week. This year...
Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, splits in half in southwest Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree and split in half in southwest Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports of a major crash in the 7000 block of S. Gessner around 2:45 a.m. Officers said when they...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston
HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
CenterPoint, Entergy crews working to restore power throughout Washington Corridor after METRO bus hits power pole
HOUSTON – CenterPoint Energy crews have been working throughout the night and through the frigid cold to turn on the lights for customers along the Washington Corridor in Houston. Dorian Elliott told KPRC 2 he has been without electricity since 8:30 p.m. Thursday. “I just moved in about a...
Several Conroe residents still without water due to power outages, freezing temperatures
CONROE, Texas – One Conroe community can’t catch a break. They’ve been dealing with water issues for months and once again are facing more problems that have now put a dent in their holiday plans. Due to the freeze overnight Thursday, the electricity went out for most...
Boil water notices issued for several Houston-area neighborhoods due to low water pressure
HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Friday for several Houston-area communities due to low water pressure, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Here are the communities impacted by boil water orders:. Flamingo Lakes community in Montgomery County: The Flamingo Lakes community’s pressure tank froze...
One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290
One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
