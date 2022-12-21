ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Many flights canceled, delayed at SFO as bomb cyclone blasts nation

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- On one of the busiest travel days of the year, hundreds of thousands of people across the country were having a tough time getting home for the holidays.At San Francisco International Airport Friday, there were 312 delays and 122 cancellations. On Friday night, Noel Harris, who lives in San Jose, had been stuck at SFO since 8:30 a.m. She should have been home in Nashville.Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJC"I'm not waiting in that line again. I'm so done waiting in lines. If it is really 45 minutes from now and my bag's not out here, I think...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area holiday flight cancellations piling up as fierce winter storm grips the nation

SAN FRANCISCO -- By dozens, passengers at San Francisco International Airport Thursday stood in front of the monitors, hoping the dreaded word 'cancelled' was not flashing next to their flight.A generational 'bomb cyclone' winter storm was tightening its grip across the nation. According to the National Weather Service more than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more than 87 million are under wind chill alerts.Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJCThe alerts stretch across 37 states, dipping as far south as the Texas/Mexico border. Mineta San Jose International Airport has reported a "handful" of canceled flights that were mostly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Modern Mediterranean Estate with Spectacular Views of the San Francisco Bay from Nearly Every Room Asks $9 Million in Tiburon, California

3650 Paradise Drive Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 3650 Paradise Drive, Tiburon, California is a rare gem and architectural masterpiece just minutes from San Francisco, enjoying direct access to world-class outdoor activities, the estate offers Riviera living at its finest. This Home in Tiburon offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3650 Paradise Drive, please contact Bill Bullock Lydia Sarkissian (Phone: 415-381-7300) & Magdalena N Sarkissian (Phone: 415-847-7913) at Golden Gate Sotheby’s for full support and perfect service.
TIBURON, CA
KRON4 News

Popular San Francisco taco spot to close after 20 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After 20 years, one popular taco spot is closing. Nick’s Crispy Tacos is closing its only San Francisco location, the business wrote in a letter posted on Facebook Thursday. KRON On is streaming news live now Although the location at 1500 Broadway St. will close permanently, Nick’s Crispy Tacos does not […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed

SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Third death announced in rural Sonoma county crash

SEBASTOPOL - A third person has died as a result of a pair of Jeeps crashing down an embankment Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, the man's family announced.Sebastopol resident Justin Gregori, 49, died of injuries he suffered Monday while trying to rescue another man and his three sons, whose car had overturned and slid down an embankment of roughly 150 feet.The father, 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident Matthew Sousa, and one of his sons, 7-year-old Jason Sousa, died as a result of the crash. Matthew Sousa's two other sons were hospitalized for injuries from the crash.Matthew Sousa and his sons...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay

Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

King tides expected to bring minor flooding next three days

(BCN) — The National Weather Service will be monitoring king tides Thursday to Saturday that will bring coastal flooding in the Bay Area. The tides will take place from Thursday to Saturday with tides peaking on Friday. King tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

