Elkton, MD

WDEL 1150AM

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign falling short of last year

Donations are running short at at a critical time for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive. Leaders of the organization said Friday that contributions in its Wilmington area were about 29% behind last year. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree drive to provide gifts for children in need is just one component of what it tries to do, according to Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division. It is involved with emergency food distribution, housing assistance, shelter, prevention of human trafficking and many other services.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Aubrey Plaza back home for a book signing

Delaware natives Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy returned to their home state this week for a book reading and signing of their second publishing effort The Return of the Christmas Witch. Nearly three hundred people attended the event at Rockwood Museum hosted by New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. Plaza...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Wbaltv.com

Rain for rest of Thursday, changes to snow early Friday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of the day should see rain that will last through the night as temps top out in the high 40's. Friday will see the artic air makes its way down and will take temps down with it. We will see a 20 degree drop that will cause flash freezing and snow flurries around the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
delawaretoday.com

Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops

Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
DELAWARE STATE
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

House fire in Camden injures one

Investigators said a fire that heavily damaged a home in Camden, Delaware, Friday morning, December 23, 2022, injured the 83-year old woman living there. Camden-Wyoming firefighters arrived at the house on Voshells Mill Star Hill Road around 7:15 a.m. and found flames coming from the front of the house. The...
CAMDEN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January

Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
MILFORD, DE
Wbaltv.com

Vehicles for Change gifts 3 Maryland families with cars at holidays

HALETHORPE, Md. — Christmas came a few days early for three Baltimore-area families with the gifts of cars. Aliyah Johns, 25, of Baltimore, is a mother to a 2-year-old. Johns spent 90 minutes to get to and from work via public transportation. She will now be able to get to her job in 15 minutes thanks to a gift of a car from Vehicles for Change.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting

MIDDLETOWN, DE – The Middletown Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting at a trailer park. According to police, at 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Village Dr. in the Villagebrook Trailer Park in reference to a shooting in progress. “Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple residences were struck by gunfire,” police said. No injuries were reported. At this time, police have not released any information regarding suspects or motives. If you witnessed the incident or have information connected to this shooting investigation, please contact Det. Adam Starrett at 302-696-2574 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov. The post Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
East Coast Traveler

What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?

What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
WILMINGTON, DE
Wbaltv.com

Big changes on the way in this week's weather

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how there are big changes in store in the next couple days in Maryland as rain comes and the temperatures will drop. There could even be a little snow in some areas of the Baltimore area.
BALTIMORE, MD

