Lubbock, TX

United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
