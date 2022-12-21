Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were Sleeping
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still Missing
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
Football: Egbuka, Harrison embrace 'dog mindset,' play big roles in CFP matchup with No. 1 Georgia
Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping Ohio twin infants; missing child found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of stealing a vehicle containing twin infants in Ohio was taken into custody in Indianapolis on Thursday, authorities said. Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. EST, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference on Thursday, WHIO-TV reported. Two counts of kidnapping had been filed against her on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to the television station.
Second Ohio Infant Found Safe After Police Arrest Chief Kidnapping Suspect
Authorities have located the missing five-month-old infant kidnapped in Ohio this week—announcing Thursday night that he is safe and “in good health” despite the three-day ordeal.Earlier in the day police arrested the chief suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, in Indianapolis, according to Fox 19—later finding the baby nearby in an abandoned car. He was wearing the same clothes he was abducted in.Kason Thomass had been missing for several days after he and his twin brother, Kyair, who also found unhurt, were kidnapped late Monday.Both boys were in a vehicle their mother was using to make DoorDash deliveries when the car was...
Ohio 5-month-old found safe after being kidnapped three days ago
A 5-month-old baby kidnapped from a restaurant parking lot three days ago in Ohio was found safe on Thursday evening in Indianapolis, police said.
One kidnapped Ohio infant found, search continues for twin, suspect
Police in Columbus, Ohio, have located one of two kidnapped infants abducted from a parking lot on Monday night but are now appealing for help to locate the other child.
First Coast News
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
Complex
Woman Fatally Shot by Police at Walmart After Taking Employee Hostage at Gunpoint
An incident at a Mississippi Walmart ended in one death when a woman took an employee hostage. Video from the incident shows the woman holding the employee hostage with a gun in a Richland, Mississippi Walmart. The occurrence took place on Wednesday evening at around 5:45 p.m. local time. Police...
Lawsuits in Indiana, other states use religious freedom to defend abortion access
INDIANAPOLIS — Cara Berg Raunick watched with bafflement as Indiana's Republican legislators took less than two weeks to debate and pass an abortion ban that the governor signed quickly into law. The women's health nurse practitioner from Indianapolis was struck by just how frequently faith was cited in the...
UPMATTERS
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children.
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves
NEW YORK - Trained in New York, but working in Florida, many NYPD officers have been handing in their badges and moving down south. For many, the relocation is coming after Florida's governor invited them. Governor Ron DeSantis has been luring them for a little over a year. He first made it known back in September 2021 that he would financially reward police officers from other states if they quit their jobs and move to his state and join a police force. "It's a way to capitalize off some of the folks who are not getting the support they need and...
WKRC
Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
15-year-old pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 16-year-old cheerleader
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old faces several years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing a 16-year-old girl earlier this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced the teen, who remained unnamed, entered the plea for first-degree manslaughter in connection with Kayla Green’s April 2022 death. In exchange for the plea, the teen will be sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Her official sentencing is set for Jan. 24.
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Monday ahead of warming trend
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick clipper system will track through central Indiana today, but the snow will have to battle dry air close to the surface in order for accumulations to become widespread. While downtown Indianapolis has been snow-free, a steady snow is now covering paved surfaces along the Interstate...
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
