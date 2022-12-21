ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

102.5 The Bone

Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping Ohio twin infants; missing child found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of stealing a vehicle containing twin infants in Ohio was taken into custody in Indianapolis on Thursday, authorities said. Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. EST, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference on Thursday, WHIO-TV reported. Two counts of kidnapping had been filed against her on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to the television station.
COLUMBUS, OH
TheDailyBeast

Second Ohio Infant Found Safe After Police Arrest Chief Kidnapping Suspect

Authorities have located the missing five-month-old infant kidnapped in Ohio this week—announcing Thursday night that he is safe and “in good health” despite the three-day ordeal.Earlier in the day police arrested the chief suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, in Indianapolis, according to Fox 19—later finding the baby nearby in an abandoned car. He was wearing the same clothes he was abducted in.Kason Thomass had been missing for several days after he and his twin brother, Kyair, who also found unhurt, were kidnapped late Monday.Both boys were in a vehicle their mother was using to make DoorDash deliveries when the car was...
COLUMBUS, OH
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
UPMATTERS

2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

NEW YORK - Trained in New York, but working in Florida, many NYPD officers have been handing in their badges and moving down south. For many, the relocation is coming after Florida's governor invited them. Governor Ron DeSantis has been luring them for a little over a year.  He first made it known back in September 2021 that he would financially reward police officers from other states if they quit their jobs and move to his state and join a police force.  "It's a way to capitalize off some of the folks who are not getting the support they need and...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
BATESVILLE, IN
truecrimedaily

15-year-old pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 16-year-old cheerleader

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old faces several years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing a 16-year-old girl earlier this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced the teen, who remained unnamed, entered the plea for first-degree manslaughter in connection with Kayla Green’s April 2022 death. In exchange for the plea, the teen will be sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Her official sentencing is set for Jan. 24.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
KRMS Radio

Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm

Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN

