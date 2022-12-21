Read full article on original website
Woman held in barroom shooting
LEALMAN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman on …
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
Fire destroys Hillsborough County mobile home 2 days before Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire destroyed a family's mobile home just two days before Christmas in Hillsborough County. Firefighters responded Friday morning to the four-alarm fire on 50th Avenue South off of Palm Drive in Tampa with six fire engines, a truck and several rescue units. Four adults and...
Man killed during fight over alleged extramarital affair, Manatee County deputies say
A man died after getting stabbed during a fight in Ellenton early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Pinellas County Sheriff Searching For Suspect Who Lifted Glasses From Belleair Bluffs Store
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman who they say shoplifted glasses from a store in Belleair Bluffs. According to deputies, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 4 pm, a suspect entered Belleair Opticians off Indian Rocks Road
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
Polk County inmate dies after alleged attack on prison deputies
A man died on Friday while in the custody of Polk County deputies.
Warren v. DeSantis: Ruling expected soon in case of suspended prosecutor
With his job on the line, suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is anticipating a decision on whether he will remain out of office.
Firefighters save puppy from swamp in Pasco County
Pasco County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a puppy from a swamp in the Mirada subdivision on Thursday.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Bay Area doctor fined in malpractice case, patient’s daughter still pushing for wrongful death law reforms
A Brandon doctor agreed to a fine and continuing education in a settlement with the Florida Department of Health Board of Medicine, but the patient's daughter insisted it was not enough.
DeSantis appoints removed judge who ruled against teen getting abortion over ‘bad grades’ to new court
Hillsborough Judge appointed to new role by Gov. Ron DeSantis after losing election to keep his seat.
New Port Richey server gets $2,000 tip just days before Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing. A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital
Earlier this year, three activists who are opposed to COVID vaccines and standard treatment protocols for the illness were elected to the board of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Pinellas Park stabbing brings attempted murder charge
PINELLAS PARK — A Pinellas Park man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after a man was stabbed Dec. 21 in the 10300 block of Oakhaven Drive. The Pinellas Park Police Department reported that officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to a disturbance at a home where a man reported he had been stabbed. Investigators determined that a resident, Van Vui Duong, 56, had invited the victim to his residence. The men were drinking and an argument ensued, which resulted in Duong stabbing the 57-year-old victim twice with a knife, police said.
Sarasota phone repair man sends customer’s explicit video to himself
A Sarasota County phone repair technician was arrested after he sent himself a copy of an explicit video stored on a customer's device, according to authorities.
Officials say new sculpture a perfect fit for Dunedin, new City Hall
DUNEDIN — Dunedin’s newest public art piece was installed in front of the nearly completed City Hall building and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and dedication. “The See” is a 26-foot-high stainless steel sculpture created by Heath Satow, an artist from Ogden, Utah. The artwork is designed...
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman has won big with a Florida Lottery scratch-off. The lottery announced that Lisa Heisner, 57, of Palmetto, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
