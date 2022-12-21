Read full article on original website
Several flights at Blue Grass Airport canceled due to weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several flights scheduled for departure and arrival at Blue Grass Airport on Friday have been canceled. Airport officials encourage anyone flying to check the flight status map HERE. You’re also encouraged to check your airline’s website or mobile app for the latest information on your...
3 deaths from dangerous Kentucky winter weather confirmed, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people have died from dangerous winter weather in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday. At his 10 a.m. winter weather press briefing, Beshear said two people died from weather-related events: one in a car accident in Western Kentucky and another in Louisville who was without housing. He confirmed the third death on Twitter around 11:15 a.m.
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
Brutal cold and wind chills stay put into Christmas Eve
Mother Nature brought the Arctic air into Central and Eastern Kentucky right on schedule late Thursday creating brutal winter conditions around the area. As we talked about all week leading up to the event, temperatures crashed incredibly into early Friday as the front moved through. It was 43 degrees at 9:50pm Thursday evening in Lexington…and 3 hours later, we were at 10 degrees! Of course the strong, gusty winds were blowing the snow all around and created the dangerous wind chills…in the -20 to -30 degree range as temperatures plummeted below zero into Friday morning.
Lexington emergency crews ask for help finding missing 67-year-old woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington fire and emergency management crews need help finding a missing 67-year-old woman. Dorice Lunce was last seen at the Salvation Army Community Center at 736 West Main Street in Lexington around 7 a.m. Friday. If you see her, you’re asked to call Lexington police...
