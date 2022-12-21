ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Beach Beacon

Officials say new sculpture a perfect fit for Dunedin, new City Hall

DUNEDIN — Dunedin’s newest public art piece was installed in front of the nearly completed City Hall building and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and dedication. “The See” is a 26-foot-high stainless steel sculpture created by Heath Satow, an artist from Ogden, Utah. The artwork is designed...
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Park stabbing brings attempted murder charge

PINELLAS PARK — A Pinellas Park man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after a man was stabbed Dec. 21 in the 10300 block of Oakhaven Drive. The Pinellas Park Police Department reported that officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to a disturbance at a home where a man reported he had been stabbed. Investigators determined that a resident, Van Vui Duong, 56, had invited the victim to his residence. The men were drinking and an argument ensued, which resulted in Duong stabbing the 57-year-old victim twice with a knife, police said.
PINELLAS PARK, FL

