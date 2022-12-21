Read full article on original website
Small Details You Missed In The Witcher: Blood Origin
The World of the Witcher continues to expand on Netflix with the arrival of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," an original miniseries set 1,200 years before the events of "The Witcher." True to its name, it establishes an origin for a number of important concepts and phenomena in the franchise's canon, like the Conjunction of the Spheres, the Wild Hunt, and of course, the first Witcher. With such a massive amount of lore to explain and story to tell, you might be surprised to hear that "The Witcher: Blood Origin" is jam-packed with Easter eggs and sly references, as well. Like its band of traveling protagonists, the series covers a lot of ground within the World of the Witcher.
The Most Anticipated Anime Of 2023
With so much great anime released in 2022, there's plenty to be excited about for people around the world who are eager to catch anime right when it comes out in Japan. Both longtime fans and newcomers alike don't just want to watch anime — they want to be up to date on the latest hits. With many highly anticipated anime series and movies, both new and returning, set to air in 2023, we see no reason to expect this trend to change. Anime is truly for everyone, and this list of 2023's new anime highlights should have something for everyone.
My Hero Academia Director Draws A Distinction Between The Manga And American Superhero Comics
Kohei Horikoshi's "My Hero Academia" is a series that follows a lot from the blueprint of the Shonen genre. Usually, the central premise of a Shonen involves a young man seeking to achieve his dream and become the absolute best at what he does. And along the way, mentors, friends, and rivals are discovered during the journey. It's a formula that's served as the solid base for many other series within "Shonen Jump," and "My Hero Academia" is no different. The main character, Izuku 'Deku' Midoriya, is on a quest to become his world's greatest hero, guided by his teacher, All Might, and helped along with his classmates at U.A. High School.
Lucifer's Kevin Alejandro Shares Whether He Believes His Character Deserves That Famous Nickname
"Lucifer" had a remarkably unusual run during its six seasons. The first three seasons ran on Fox before the network surprisingly canceled the supernatural crime show. Premium streaming network Netflix then proceeded to pick the series up for another three seasons, where "Lucifer" proved to be extremely popular. In 2021, "Lucifer" clocked an absurd 18.34 billion viewing minutes, according to Nielsen (per The Hollywood Reporter), which is a higher number than even the megahit "Squid Game." So while its time on network television might have been short-lived, its overall legacy is one of unrivaled popularity.
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke Pull Back The Curtain On The Auditioning Process
Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke have revealed what it was like auditioning for the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon." The actors respectively portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower in the HBO prequel series, picking up the roles in Season 1, Episode 6 after their characters' younger counterparts were played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for the first five episodes.
Stranger Things Season 2 Almost Had Eleven Take A Dark Turn
"Stranger Things" is arguably the most popular project Netflix has come out with. For four seasons, viewers have tuned in to see the continuing adventures of a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana who get caught up in an inter-dimensional battle against terrifying monsters and government conspiracies. At the center of this battle is the kids' secret weapon — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
What Has Mandy Patinkin Been Doing Since Leaving Criminal Minds?
Plenty of "Criminal Minds" fans were drawn to Mandy Patinkin's character, Jason Gideon, simply due to the show's first Unit Chief's backstory. Patinkin's take on the Behavioral Analysis Unit leader gave the character a unique vulnerability over the 47 episodes in which he was featured. That was one of the many reasons it was a tough blow for fans when the Chicago-born actor (via IMDb) decided to exit the show. No definite reason was ever given for why Patinkin left "Criminal Minds" after Season 2, other than the vague "creative differences" excuse. However, based on Patinkin's post-exodus remarks, it was suggested that he didn't enjoy the show's often-violent content.
The Studio Ghibli Easter Egg Fans Think They Found In Spirited Away
You'd be hard-pressed to find any film fan who doesn't at least have a passing knowledge of Hayao Miyazaki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli who has worked in animation for over 40 years and has 11 feature-length animated films to his name. Considered a masterful storyteller and animator, Miyazaki is held in high regard by film critics and analysts alike, with the BBC dubbing him "the godfather of animation in Japan." With his reputation extending far beyond his home country, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences even presented him with an Honorary Award in 2014. His films have consistently earned critical acclaim and financial success, but most critics and fans agree that the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away" is possibly his greatest film.
House Of Cards Went About Two Seasons Too Long, According To Fans
The legacy of Netflix's "House of Cards" is a tricky one. Once the flagship series of the world's first earnest streaming platform, the show slowly devolved from an arrestingly bleak depiction of Washington politics to a soapy melodrama that failed to match real-world intrigue. The final nails in its coffin were the 2017 child sexual assault allegations against leading man Kevin Spacey, which ultimately forced the series to awkwardly resolve a convoluted plot without its central character (via People). In its earlier, simpler days, however, it was regarded as a harbinger of what streamers could do for prestige television.
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
Rat Race Is A Criminally Underrated Comedy
The term "rat race" usually carries a tremendously negative connotation. According to the Britannica Dictionary, the term is "the unpleasant life of people who have jobs that require them to work very hard to compete with others for money, power, status, etc." Usually used for the daily grind of waking up, going to work, and repeating the process, many people don't get warm and fuzzy feelings when describing the communal experience of what is known as the rat race.
Ryan Coogler's Original Plan For Val In Black Panther 2 Would Have Made Way More Sense
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit cinemas in November 2022, capping off Marvel Studios' Phase 4. The sequel to the 2018 cultural phenomenon, "Wakanda Forever" emerged as a financial success, raking in over $400 million domestically (via The Numbers), making it one of the biggest hits of the year. Beyond finances, the Marvel sequel has been lauded across the board for its emotional resonance and tackling themes of grief and sorrow, which were largely influenced by real life events.
Why Rize Kamishiro From Tokyo Ghoul Sounds So Familiar
Set in Japan's bustling and beautiful capital city, "Tokyo Ghoul" imagines a world in which people coexist with ghouls, cannibalistic humanoids. Sui Ishida's manga became a popular title during a three-year run in the early 2010s, and it spawned a massive anime, which aired in 2014. To this day, Pierrot's adaptation is the ninth most popular title on My Anime List, having successfully maintained its core fan base.
The Simpsons Showrunner Talks About The Fun Of Hiring Fans To Create Couch Gags
"The Simpsons" is currently on its 34th season, and it's created quite the legacy to go with it. Numerous running gags have rewarded viewers who have stuck around over the years, from famous catchphrases to Lenny getting stuff in his eye he's not supposed to get in there. Still, it's abundantly clear that out of all of the running gags on the series, the one that sticks out the most is the couch bit.
The Pale Blue Eye Review: Once Upon A Midnight Dreary
What is the value of a twist ending in a movie that otherwise doesn't have much to offer? I fully expect most discussion of "The Pale Blue Eye," written and directed by Scott Cooper and adapted from the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, to center around its shocking conclusion, which cleverly recontextualizes everything that we've seen leading up to it. For some viewers, it might even be enough to want to rewatch the movie with fresh eyes.
The Ending Of The Witcher: Blood Origin Explained
With the release of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," Netflix has revealed even more of the universe surrounding the titular mutated monster-hunters, and it's as dark, bloody, brutal, and paradoxically full of song as the core series, "The Witcher." No, it doesn't feature any of Henry Cavill's Geralt (though neither will the main series, soon enough), but it does assemble its own cast of misfits, monsters, and otherwise mistreated mortals. Set roughly 1,200 years before the events of "The Witcher" and "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," the new miniseries takes fans back to the early days of the Continent, before the Conjunction of the Spheres littered it with a menagerie of mythical creatures, and therefore before the need for Witchers.
Masashi Kishimoto Didn't Put Much Thought Into Romance In Naruto
The popular series "Naruto" is a staple among manga and anime titles; this long-running franchise remains one of the best-selling mangas of all time, with its subsequent anime seen by viewers around the world. Lasting from 2002 through the present day, "Naruto," "Naruto: Shippuden," and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" construct a rich narrative around the title character, Naruto Uzumaki. His journey towards becoming a ninja and rising among the ranks introduces him to numerous experiences.
See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
