Whatcom County, WA

Will your packages make it to your home, despite Whatcom’s icy and snowy roads?

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

As Whatcom County deals with slick and snowy roads, you may be wondering if that last-minute Christmas present you ordered will still be delivered on time.

Deliveries from the United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx can be delayed or lost in any weather condition, but as most of Washington state and the country is experiencing harsh winter weather, delays may be unavoidable.

PakMail’s office in Bellingham expects all carriers trying to deliver packages in the area to be affected by the winter weather, as “the snow combined with the holiday season is a bad mix when it comes to getting mail and packages,” Michael Tilley, owner of PakMail in Bellingham wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Delays can depend on the type of service used to ship packages, Tilley wrote, and encouraged local residents to use express mailing options through UPS or FedEx to mail packages as these services are least likely to be affected by delays, and are typically delayed the least.

“UPS ground, FedEx ground, and first-class mail are going to be considerably slower. Especially since the weather is bad across the country,” Tilley wrote.

Postal Service

The Postal Service is currently monitoring weather conditions and working closely with local officials and their own safety specialists to evaluate local road conditions and routes, Lecia Hall, strategic communications specialist for the Postal Service said in an email to The Herald.

“We consider the safety of our employees and customers among our highest priorities. The U.S. Mail travels on a nationwide truck network, and any event, such as inclement weather, that negatively affects transportation may affect mail delivery time frames,” Hall wrote.

“When events such as the current winter storm occur, we make thoughtful decisions regarding delivery and retail operations. The Postal Service will make every attempt to deliver to all addresses, as long as it is safe to do so,” Hall wrote.

The Postal Service also asks that homeowners and businesses take care of sidewalks, stairs and walkways by clearing off ice and snow that could endanger workers delivering mail.

“The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience customers may experience and we appreciate their patience,” Hall wrote.

U.S. Postal Service website shows package delivery delays due to winter weather Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Bellingham, Wash. Staff/The Bellingham Herald

UPS shipping

UPS is monitoring weather conditions with a team of full-time meteorologists during harsh winter weather.

“Safely delivering on our commitments is UPS’s most important priority. Our drivers are trained to safely make deliveries, and if we cannot safely deliver to an area, we will resume service as soon as conditions permit,” Jim Mayer from UPS media relations wrote in an email to The Herald.

Customers are encouraged to use online services to track packages, leave delivery instructions or redirect packages to a nearby UPS location.

“Regardless of weather forecasts, we recommend customers shop and ship as early as possible during peak season,” Mayer wrote.

FedEx shipping

FedEx is also monitoring weather and road conditions and updating its online tracking systems for customers.

“We are closely monitoring the severe winter weather expected across much of the country and have contingency plans in place to help keep our team members safe and lessen any impact on service,” Casey Gleysteen, communications advisor for FedEx, wrote in an email to The Herald.

FedEx announced a service disruption on Dec. 21, warning that severe winter weather in FedEx’s Express hub cities Indianapolis and Memphis could cause delays throughout the company’s network.

FedEx customers are encouraged to track their packages online and contact customer service with questions.

