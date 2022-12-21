Read full article on original website
Related
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island.
Dozens of Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan median line
China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a US annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday. China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which...
