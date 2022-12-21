Read full article on original website
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams’ second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a longstanding bet between these good friends. “I told him that if we ever played against one another, I’d get him,” Wagner said with a grin. “It was cool to do that. It was cool to pick him off as well on Christmas. I appreciate the presents.” Wagner’s holiday cheer was only part of a comprehensive thrashing delivered by the Super Bowl champions who haven’t given up on their lost season just yet.
'Outstanding' Mayfield orchestrates Rams' dominant victory
Thrilled that the Rams were able 'to play a complete game,' Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield orchestrated a dominant 51-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, his second victory in three starts for his new club.
Packers need only 3 more results to clinch playoff spot in NFC
On Nov. 27, the Green Bay Packers were left for dead after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and falling to 4-8. Fast forward almost a month, and the Packers are exiting Christmas Day needing only three individual results to clinch a playoff berth. In an incredible turnaround, the Packers have...
Ravens — Falcons Week 17 Betting Trends
ATL: +7.5 (-110) | BAL: -7.5 (-110) Total: 37.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) "The Ravens enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," FanDuel's Lary Rupp wrote. "This 1 p.m. ET clash also features one of the lower totals on the Week 16 slate at 37.5 points."
Jets’ Robert Saleh Stands By Zach Wilson, Explaining Why QB Was Benched vs. Jaguars
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stood by Zach Wilson for the entirety of the young quarterback's tumultuous career in New York, through two significant knee injuries, flashes of brilliance between the lines and several trips to rock bottom. Thursday night was no exception. After Wilson was benched in the...
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: OL Dylan Parham
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) are headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Christmas Eve. We caught up in the Raiders' locker room to talk to OL Dylan Parham and look ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Christmas.
NFL Week 16 Odds, Betting Lines & Picks: Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This season’s trend of comebacks continued in Week 15, as there have now been 44 games in which a club came back from 10 or more points down to win or tie this year. That is the most 10+ point comeback through 15 weeks in NFL history. Combine that with a 15-week record 101 games decided by six points or less and it makes for some very interesting NFL Week 16 odds and betting lines on sports betting apps.
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will once again be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 16 AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s contest, who continues to linger a knee injury...
Top Candidates for NFL Coaching Jobs This Offseason
We are approaching the 2022–23 NFL coaching carousel in a fast and furious way. There are two jobs currently available and a handful of others firmly in speculation territory. You can find a more lengthy missive on my current thoughts about the NFL coaching business in my annual September...
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate
With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. If you don’t already have tickets for the game, then let’s check out what tickets look like for the game. Tickets for the Alamo Bowl. The Texas Longhorns won’t have played...
New York Giants Mailbag: The “Daniel Jones” Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (From Izzy P.) On the...
