High School Basketball | Perquimans girls' basketball pulls away from Grassfield (Va.)

HERTFORD — A strong finish to the first half against Grassfield (Va.), a 6A school, proved to be key for the Perquimans girls’ basketball team at home Tuesday night.

In the matter of just a few minutes, the game went from tied to a 12-point Lady Pirates lead at halftime and while the Lady Grizzlies stormed back in the third quarter to get within two, Perquimans was able to bounce back and end with a 44-33 win.

“Tough game,” Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said. “Good Grassfield team. It’s a good win against a 6A school.”

The Lady Pirates (5-1) initially jumped out to a 15-7 lead one minute into the second quarter with a 9-1 run that began with 3:30 left in the opening period on a Lailana Harris triple.

But Grassfield (2-3) scored the next eight to tie it 15-15 including a Lauren Priester 3-pointer to close out the stretch with 4:40 left in the half.

That’s when Perquimans began to separate itself.

Thirty seconds after Priester tied it, Harris made a contested layup to retake the lead and Crishya Sellers did the same on the next possession while also connecting on one of two free throws the next time down the court to make it 20-15 with three minutes left.

Jaslyn Holley then caught fire from beyond the arc.

Already hitting one 3 in the first quarter, Holley hit nothing but net from the left elbow of the perimeter with 2:32 to make it 23-16. The senior then swooshed another from the right elbow nearly two minutes later to make it 26-16.

“Holley hit some big shots for us to get us going,” Burke said. “That’s something she can do. When she’s on, she’s on. At that time, she was on and she really gave us a spark of what we needed.”

Perquimans ended the half on a 13-1 run, capped off by a Rayna Carver steal and assist for an Indya Long basket with seven seconds left, to make it 28-16 at halftime.

The run, however, did not translate into stress-free basketball in the second half.

Grassfield began using full-court pressure in the third quarter and it helped the Lady Grizzlies get right back into the game.

Only two field goals were made by the Lady Pirates in the quarter with a Sellers basket to make it 30-18 with 4:15 left and one more triple from Holley, who led the home team with 14 points, to keep Perquimans up 33-25 with 1:47 to go.

In the final minute of the quarter, Priester, who scored 19 points, hit a free throw, a fastbreak layup and a 3-pointer to get Grassfield within 33-31 going into the fourth quarter.

Fortunately for Perquimans, it was able to stifle the Lady Grizzlies’ momentum in the final eight minutes.

“I told the girls to just settle down and be patient,” Burke said. “You can’t dribble through the press. It’s to put pressure on you to cause you to make turnovers. They did a good job at that time to make us do that, but we settled down, stopped dribbling through it and moved the ball a little quicker and got it across half-court to hit some easy shots.”

Grassfield was unable to hit on any of its six field goal attempts in the quarter, including two early 3-pointers that would’ve given it the lead, and turned the ball over six times.

The Lady Grizzlies’ only points in the period were two free throws to make it 39-33 with 4:30 to go, but Harris, who finished with 13 points, answered back on the next possession with a triple to make it 42-33.

Perquimans, up 11 and in possession of the ball with 1:45 left, never let Grassfield touch the ball again as the Lady Pirates closed out the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Perquimans 74, North East Carolina Prep 56: The Pirates (2-4, 2-0 Four Rivers Conference) started off hot in their first home conference game of the season Tuesday.

They made four of their first five 3-point attempts on the night with Xavier Spellman, Keonte’ Foreman and Kirk Brown hitting their first attempts to put Perquimans up 16-3 just over halfway through the opening quarter.

It finished the period 5-of-9 from beyond the arc with Nicholas Moxley draining one with 55 seconds left to make it 23-7. The Pirates went into the second quarter up 23-10.

“(NECP) came out in the zone and we were prepared for it and shot the ball well,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley said. “That was a really good start, probably couldn’t have asked for a better start for us shooting the ball.”

The success from the 3-point line didn’t continue in the second quarter as the Pirates missed all five of their attempts, but the lead still managed to grow on the Huskies (1-2, 0-2 FRC).

Perquimans’ lead reached 21 points after a fastbreak layup from Spellman to make it 38-17 with 1:32 left in the half. It was 38-21 at halftime.

While Woodley acknowledged the team didn’t run their offense all that well the remainder of the game, the game was never really in doubt in the second half with the lead getting as big as 23 points and as low as 13.

Foreman led the Pirates with 23 points as Brown, who left the game in the third quarter for precautionary reasons after a collision with an NECP player, followed with 12 points. Shavoris Lewis had 10 points.

With the win, the inexperienced Perquimans, which only has two returners, is 2-0 in conference play after four straight non-conference losses to begin the season.

“I think we’re getting better every game we play,” Woodley said. “We played four tough teams to start and I think that helps us, but we’re trying to build and get stronger because the games only get tougher.”