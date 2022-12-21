Read full article on original website
Related
The typical mortgage payment is now $200 cheaper than it was several weeks ago, and homebuyers with renewed purchasing power are coming back into the market
Mortgage rates have fallen for six weeks in a row to around 6.27%, giving cash-strapped buyers more purchasing power.
'A Nobody's Market'; Buying or Selling a Home Tough in '23: Realtor.com
This year has been a tough one for the housing market, with home sales falling for most of the year. And next year may not be much better, whether you’re looking to buy or sell a home, according to Realtor.com. “After being overwhelmed in the housing frenzy of the...
Stocks plummet as good news on economy fuels interest-rate fears
Stocks fell on Thursday, giving back their gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may need to boost interest rates higher. Usually, good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when anxieties about...
AOL Corp
Mortgage rates fall for the sixth week in a row
Mortgage rates dropped for the sixth straight week, but housing activity remained muted going into the holidays. The rate for the average 30-year fixed mortgage slipped to 6.27% from 6.31% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have fallen more than three-quarters of a point since mid-November after the Federal Reserve signaled that it would slow its interest-rate hikes amid cooling inflation.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments
Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
Business Insider
Wells Fargo savings account rates
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Wells Fargo savings rates. Wells Fargo has...
Average US worker won’t take new job for less than $74K as salary demands hit new record: Fed survey
Dan Roccato, a finance professor at the University of San Diego, breaks down the latest NY Fed survey that revealed salary expectations have hit a record high.
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
When mud, fluids and gases erupt at the Earth’s surface, they hint at what’s happening underground, allowing scientists to build a more comprehensive 3D view of what’s going on inside our planet.
ValueWalk
The Fed Has Pricked The Housing Bubble
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is no liquidity in the market today. A lot of traders have fled because the winter storm is messing up their holiday and travel plans. So don’t let the daily gyrations bother you. The Labor...
money.com
Your Heating Bill Is Probably Sky High. Here's Where to Turn for Help
It's probably going to be even more expensive to heat your home this winter, but some states are ramping up assistance programs to help people pay their bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) has predicted that the average household can expect to pay about 17% more than last winter for their heating bills. That bump would bring the average cost of heating a home for the months of October through March from $1,031 to $1,208.
The Odds of a Recession in 2023 Are Rising. Here's How to Prepare
There’s now a 70% chance that the United States will enter a recession next year, according to the results of a new survey of 38 economists conducted by Bloomberg. That’s up from 65% in November and 30% in June. The most commonly held belief is that a recession...
Business Insider
The best credit card consolidation loans of 2022
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Credit card consolidation loans are personal loans...
How a single father eliminated $85,000 of debt in 35 months
Eric Mitchell used a debt resolution company to negotiate a $43,669 settlement for his credit card debt and personal loans originally worth $84,855.
Everything to know about construction loans
Fierce competition and uneven real estate prices may have you thinking about building your dream home instead. Or, you may want to do a gut renovation, teardown or rebuild of an existing home, which can add significant value. But unless you can pay cash, you will likely need a construction...
Renters Are Finally Getting Some Relief As Rate Hikes Slow Down
For the first time in 19 months, the rate at which rents are increasing has finally started to slow down. This is giving renters some much-needed relief.
Salary expectations for American workers hit new high: Fed survey
American job hunters are expecting more money and don’t want to take a new position for less than $73,000 — a new record high. The lowest average wage that workers are willing to accept for a new job jumped $794 from July to November — to $73,667, according to a New York Federal Reserve Bank survey on inflation and labor released last week. The figure is the highest salary expectation since the monetary authority began the series. The increase was most pronounced among workers under 45, as younger workers have looked for opportunities with greater flexibility and fulfillment amid the pandemic’s “Great Resignation.” The...
How To Stage Your Home Like A Professional, According To Real Estate Experts
Staging your home can be helpful when you are getting ready to sell. Karen Broussard and Kristin Rosmorduc share their home staging tips in this interview.
CBS News
583K+
Followers
76K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0