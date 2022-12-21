American job hunters are expecting more money and don’t want to take a new position for less than $73,000 — a new record high. The lowest average wage that workers are willing to accept for a new job jumped $794 from July to November — to $73,667, according to a New York Federal Reserve Bank survey on inflation and labor released last week. The figure is the highest salary expectation since the monetary authority began the series. The increase was most pronounced among workers under 45, as younger workers have looked for opportunities with greater flexibility and fulfillment amid the pandemic’s “Great Resignation.” The...

3 DAYS AGO