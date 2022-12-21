Read full article on original website
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
Lakers star LeBron James breaks Kobe Bryant’s Christmas record vs. Mavs
After a sudden burst of life, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to win games again this season. Losing Anthony Davis indefinitely has hurt the team the way most expect. They have needed LeBron James to be near-invincible to win their last few games. James isn’t superhuman, though, as he has been dealing with various […] The post Lakers star LeBron James breaks Kobe Bryant’s Christmas record vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Sixers star James Harden responds to Rockets reunion report
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb all over the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas by reporting James Harden’s supposed interest in a potential Houston Rockets reunion in the offseason if things don’t work out in Philly. The report dropped shortly before the Sixers played the New York Knicks to tip off the NBA’s Christmas festivities, and Harden was then naturally asked about it.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Sixers star James Harden doubles down on out-of-nowhere Rockets trade rumors
James Harden is considering a move back to the Houston Rockets — at least according to NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar was asked to comment on these shocking trade rumors, and Harden had a pretty strong response to the whispers. Right before the Sixers’...
Christian Wood drops massive hint on future of playing alongside Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood is now eligible for a contract extension, but whether he would ultimately stay a Luka Doncic teammate for years to come or not remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Wood gave Mavs fans an optimistic outlook for his chances to stay with the team beyond the 2022-23 NBA season, per […] The post Christian Wood drops massive hint on future of playing alongside Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James single-handedly carrying Lakers in Christmas day loss vs. Mavs has NBA Twitter pissed
The Los Angeles Lakers wasted a vintage LeBron James performance on Christmas day as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks marched on to a 124-115 victory. LeBron looked like a man on a mission in this one, dropping a game-high 38 points as he did all he can to carry his team to victory. In the end, it was all for nothing.
Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal
Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he […] The post Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s true feelings on beating LeBron James on Christmas Day
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic showed his respect and admiration for LeBron James after beating the Los Angeles Lakers star during their Christmas Day showdown. Doncic and co. erased an 11-point halftime deficit and turned it into a 19-point lead after dropping 51 points on LeBron and the Lakers in the third quarter. The Mavs eventually sealed the 124-115 win, piling more misery on the Purple and Gold who have now lost their fourth straight outing.
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James caught lying again during search for new Santa in ‘The Association’ Christmas special
Has LeBron James been naughty or nice this year? Based on some of his rather, erm embellished stories of late, the Los Angeles Lakers star might get a lump of coal for Christmas from Santa Claus this year. Art imitates life in the latest episode of “The Association” as the...
LeBron James’ cryptic message signals fears for Lakers turnaround
The Los Angeles Lakers struggle to rebound the basketball, but they have somewhat rebounded from early-season rough patches on a few occasions. LeBron James isn’t sure they can do it again. For one half, the Lakers’ Christmas Day matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks was a merry affair for Darvin Ham’s team. Their […] The post LeBron James’ cryptic message signals fears for Lakers turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Christmas Day 2022: How to watch Bucks-Celtics, 4 other holiday games
Every Christmas, families reunite for a lot of food, hugs, gifts and, of course, a lot of basketball on television. This year won’t be different as the NBA has five scheduled games for Christmas Day, giving fans a lot of reasons to celebrate even more. With that being said, here is some important information about […] The post NBA Christmas Day 2022: How to watch Bucks-Celtics, 4 other holiday games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma calls out Warriors stud Jordan Poole’s Stephen Curry ‘cheat code’
Jordan Poole had a scorching start on Sunday as the Golden State Warriors took on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in their highly-anticipated Christmas day matchup. The Dubs guard dropped 17 points in the first quarter as he did his best to help Warriors fans forget about Stephen Curry’s injury absence. Washington Wizards star […] The post Kyle Kuzma calls out Warriors stud Jordan Poole’s Stephen Curry ‘cheat code’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets star Kyrie Irving’s potential next shoe deal after Nike breakup, revealed
Kyrie Irving’s high-profile divorce from Nike was the talk of the town for a few days after the sportswear giant decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star. This was after Kyrie was involved in an antisemitic scandal that also led to a team-sanctioned suspension, among other things, for the seven-time All-Star.
