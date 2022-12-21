Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’

Read full article on original website
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Shania Twain Reveals What She Had To Do To Protect Herself Against Stepdad's Abuse
In an emotional interview, the five-time Grammy winner said she would "flatten" her breasts to "make it easier to go unnoticed" as a teen.
How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits. When she performed 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' she called out Ryan Reynolds by name.
Shania Twain talks embracing her body in her late 50s
Shania Twain's new album, "Queen of Me," comes out in early February.
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely”
Shania Twain has a lot to look forward to these days. She has a new album on the way and a world tour kicking off next year, but she recently gave a very candid interview with the Sunday Times, sharing some of the struggles she went through as a young woman in the music industry. We all know and love her as the queen of pop country, but her life growing up in Canada was far from ideal. She grew up […] The post Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Toni Collette Announces Divorce Same Day Husband Seen Kissing Another Woman
The Academy Award nominee and husband Dave Galafassi said the decision followed a "substantial period of separation."
'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones
In terms of country music power couples, few have had the longstanding impact on the scope of the genre that Tammy Wynette and George Jones did. Despite the fact that they were only married for six short years, the music that they made during that time serenaded a generation and catapulted them both to stardom in ways that they couldn't have conceived as solo acts.
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
Adele Confesses She Is ‘Back In Therapy’ & Went ‘5 Times A Day’ During Divorce From Simon Konecki
Adele revealed she is working on her mental health again during a candid moment with her “Weekends with Adele” audience on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Grammy-winning singer told her fans at the Las Vegas residency that she is back in therapy after her last round helped her process her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she split with in 2019. “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start,” she explained at The Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace. “Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.”
The Chicks Released Their Version Of “Travelin’ Soldier” 20 Years Ago Today – Here Are Some Other Great Covers
It was on this date in 2002 that The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks) released a top-tier sad country song, “Travelin’ Soldier,” from their Home album. The song was written and originally recorded by country artist Bruce Robison in 1996 and was later recorded by Ty England on his 1999 album, Highways & Dance Halls.
How Much Money Does Luke Bryan Make? His 2022 Net Worth Revealed
With a number of singles parading in Billboard music charts and previously successful tours, Luke Bryan surely does earn money. He has consistently been one of the highest paid musicians in the world. This brings us to the question: How much does Luke Bryan make?. Luke Bryan Chiefly Earns Through...
‘1923’ Episode 2 Offers a Gun Fight, Hangings + a New Romance [Spoilers Alert]
1923 turned up the heat on several fronts during Episode 2, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 25) on Paramount+. The episode featured more action and adventure than the first episode, but it also highlighted a fun new relationship that looks like it could turn into romance for an unlikely character.
Exclusive: Behind the Lyrics of Maren Morris’ “The Bones” as Told by Laura Veltz
Maren Morris’ 2019 hit single “The Bones” holds personal meaning to each of the track’s songwriters. Written by longtime friends and frequent collaborators Morris, Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, “The Bones” was conceived at a pivotal time in each of the songwriters’ lives.
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Morgan Myles Closes ‘The Voice’ with Tearful Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Remember Us This Way”
Introducing the song she would sing as one of the final eight contestants on The Voice, country singer Morgan Myles said she chose Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born hit, “Remember Us This Way,” as a tribute to her grandfather and cousin, who both died from glioblastoma.
Jelly Roll To Play Concert for His Mother’s Nursing Home
Jelly Roll's mom missed his Nashville concert, so he's going to bring a concert to her. The "Son of a Sinner" singer says that he'll play the nursing home she's staying in this week. Jelly Roll's mother missed his show after breaking her ankle. He shared that she broke it...
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works
Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
