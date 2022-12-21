New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO