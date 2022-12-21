Read full article on original website
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Red Sox are reportedly ‘hopeful’ they can acquire a shortstop this offseason
The Boston Red Sox are hopeful they can acquire a shortstop this offseason, reports Chad Jennings of The Athletic. They have limited options after Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres.
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Kiké Hernández Addresses Red Sox’s Promise Before Offseason
Kiké Hernández chimed in on one pre-offseason promise made by the Boston Red Sox front office. With Boston finishing dead last in the American League East to end their year in 2022, Hernández was reassured the front office would take a progressive approach. Now, with several additions made by the Red Sox thus far, Hernández chimed in about how that guarantee has held up.
Red Sox Will Listen To Trade Offers For Core Player After Tumultuous Offseason
The Boston Red Sox are open to dealing outfielder Alex Verdugo in order to upgrade elsewhere if necessary.
Yankees can expect Spencer Jones to be elite in 2023
The Yankees used their 2022 1st Round Pick on 6’7 outfielder Spencer Jones, a left-handed slugger from Vanderbilt University. Despite the fact that the Yankees (as per usual) were picking in the latter half of the 1st Round, they selected a premier talent in Jones. The 21-year-old put up...
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
3 moves New York Mets can make to go all-in for World Series
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen followed through on his promise to spend whatever it takes to build this team
Ex-Red Sox Star Joins Dave Dombrowski's Phillies To Bolster Impressive Bullpen
A contingent of former Boston Red Sox players are teaming up in the National League, spearheaded by a notable executive. The Red Sox have added a pair of notable aging veterans in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, but chose not to bring back a flamethrower on a Hall-of-Fame career path.
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
RUMOR: Red Sox’ stance on potential Chris Sale trade
The Boston Red Sox are off to a rough start in the MLB offseason this year. They have already lost two of their best players in Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez, both of which signed deals with new teams. They were able to snag one Justin Turner, at the very least. However, teams are already sensing a change happening, as they are inquiring the Red Sox about pitcher Chris Sale, per Jon Heyman.
Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers
The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
The two former All-Stars Angels looking to add alongside Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Angels are still trying to break through to the playoffs with Shohei Ohtani. The two-time phenom is only getting better and is in the final year of his contract, so the 2023 season is extremely important. The Angels are looking to add one more starting pitcher to their rotation and are looking […] The post The two former All-Stars Angels looking to add alongside Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox's Chris Sale drawing trade interest
Teams are reportedly checking in with the Red Sox on the availability of seven-time All-Star Chris Sale, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post. However, Heyman notes that Boston is “not looking to trade any of their starters,” but is “willing to listen and consider.” Sale is currently owed $55M through the 2024 season. Nevertheless, Sale has full veto power over any potential trade by virtue of his 10-and-5 rights (ten years of Major League service time, including at least the past five with the same team).
1 holiday 🎁 for each MLB team
TheScore's Josh Goldberg got into the holiday spirit to hand out one ideal gift for each of the 30 MLB clubs heading into 2023. Let's reach into our bag of goodies and see what each team can expect to find under their tree. Arizona Diamondbacks. 🎁 Some recognition for Christian...
