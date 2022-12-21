Read full article on original website
Scotty McCreery is Loving Watching His Wife Gabi as a Mom: ‘She’s Really a Natural Nurturer’
Scotty McCreery always suspected that his wife Gabi would make a great mom -- she's even a trained pediatric nurse -- but the singer says nothing compares to watching his wife take care of their newborn son, Avery. "She's amazing. I mean, she's really a natural nurturer," McCreery gushes in...
Jennifer Coolidge Waitressed With Sandra Bullock in the ’80s: ‘Sandra Really Had Her Act Together’
Jennifer Coolidge recalled what it was like to work with Sandra Bullock before they were famous and how she knew her efficient co-worker was going places.
Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]
Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Little Big Town Tap Charles Esten for Heartwarming ‘Rich Man’ Video [Watch]
Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video. “Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.
43 Years Ago: Willie Nelson Makes His Film Debut in ‘The Electric Horseman’
Forty-three years ago today (Dec. 21, 1979) was a career-changing day for Willie Nelson: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter made his movie debut in The Electric Horseman, opposite Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. The Electric Horseman, directed by Sydney Pollack, became one of the highest-grossing films of...
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works
Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
Blake Shelton Credits Kelly Clarkson for Inspiring a Segment of ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton's new fun-filled game show, Barmageddon, is currently airing on USA Network, and the country singer says Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, inspired one of the aspects of his own show. When talking with Access Hollywood, Shelton said he "stole" the idea to perform on each episode of Barmageddon from his friend and The Voice co-star.
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Tops the Charts With ‘Breathe’
Twenty-three years ago today (Dec. 25, 1999) was a Christmas to remember for Faith Hill: It was on that date that the singer landed at the top of the country charts with her hit single, "Breathe;" the song stayed in the No. 1 spot for an astonishing six weeks. "Breathe,"...
